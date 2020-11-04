Engineering and Infrastructure Jobs in the US – Game-Changing Technological Advances in Exciting Job Roles Across the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- Engineering and infrastructure professionals across the US play a critical role in making a profound difference to our everyday lives. From the houses we live in, electricity we use in these homes, to the roads we drive our cars on and the water we drink. You have the opportunity to progress in a career which will impact their community and the world around them. From being the masterminds behind innovative building designs which are more user friendly and provide healthier living opportunities to people living in the US. Technological advances are also improving the engineering process; professionals are in high demand to oversee the smooth integration of novel technologies into the architect-engineer process. LVI Associates are dedicated to providing accurate, efficient, fast-paced recruitment solutions, get in touch today to find out more.



As a leading specialist recruiter in engineering and infrastructure jobs, LVI Associates offer recruitment solutions across building services, construction, forensics, oil and gas, power, renewable energy, transportation and water and environmental. LVI Associates have a team of 750+ passionate employees and consultants working around the clock in over 12 office locations worldwide to connect local specialists with a global perspective. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to engineering professionals looking to advance their career in cities across the US from New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to San Francisco and Dallas to Boston, the opportunity for career progression is immense. LVI Associates pride themselves on being able to provide peace of mind for engineering managers in their talent acquisition search. The agency ensures their consultants receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable fast hiring solutions with optimal results. Consultants at LVI Associates are committed to taking every step of the recruitment process with their candidates from source through to hire. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations.



LVI Associates are continually looking for ways they can improve on their best practices which is why they have written a report exploring ways employers can improve the work-life balance for their employees. The future of our work environment is unstable, we are not sure what is round the corner as 2020 has been a disruptive year for the US and the rest of the world. However, LVI Associates are working hard to answer the questions many candidates and clients have to give them peace of mind when it comes to answering their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Engineering and Infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



Roles currently available through LVI Associates include: CEI project administrator, technology designer/engineer, building envelope consultant, sales manager – hydrex, head of EPC, lead traffic ITS engineer, highway project manager and forensic structural engineer. The firm have an extensive network of highly skilled engineers, project managers, directors and originators and a large database of potential candidates. If you are interested to find out what the next move in your engineering and infrastructure career could be, get in touch with LVI Associates friendly consultants.



To find out more information about engineering and infrastructure careers USA visit



https://www.lviassociates.com/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates USA: +65 3165 1400.



- For more information about LVI Associates USA services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.com.



- LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.