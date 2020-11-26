Engineering and Infrastructure Jobs in the US – Heightened Demand for Individuals Across the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Infrastructure is critical to the functioning of our every day lives. Without it we would not live in safe housing, have electricity or be able to drive our cars on working roads. The progress is never ending, and the US has a heightened demand for professionals to join the sector and progress into managerial roles to keep it moving forward into the black and out of the red. Securing business-critical talent is LVI Associates key aim, from their global hubs around the world, the firm have expertise strengthened by their relationships with the very best engineers, project managers, directors and originators.



LVI Associates are a leading force in engineering and infrastructure recruitment in the US and have been for many years. The firm has an outstanding track record of producing optimal results for candidates and clients with their bespoke recruitment solutions for a number of specialist sectors including: forensics, building services, construction, oil and gas, power, renewable energy, transportation and water and environmental. The firm provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to answer many companies' biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. LVI Associates offers peace of mind to companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, and as part of the Phaidon International Group are the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. By investing heavily in the frequent and up to date training of their consultants in the best-in-class recruitment technology the firm can ensure their results are made with precision, accuracy and speed.



LVI Associates understand the importance of building a team of reliable, expert individuals who can build on their skills to provide an exceptional service for the engineering and infrastructure sector in the US. Roles are available from the west to east coast, the firm covers areas including: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte and Boston. The opportunity for immense career progression is just round the corner with the support of LVI Associates dedicated consultants.



LVI Associates work around the clock to provide recruitment beyond borders and their exceptional service does not stop there. The firm provide market updates and information for their clients and candidates to be aware of any risks which may impact their talent acquisition search. They have also recently published a report detailing the importance for employers to make sure their employees have a healthy work-life balance. Something which is difficult to manage when so many businesses are working remotely. LVI Associates have made it their priority to ensure every candidate has the opportunity to enter a business which values best practices and will suit each individual.



Roles currently available through LVI Associates include: underground wet utilities construction superintendent, account manager – electrical contractor, project manager – geotechnical construction, Texas water market lead, Knoxville land dev PM, principal and officer director, AV account executive, senior transportation engineer and regional membrane sales manager to name just a few. The opportunity for immense career growth is possible with the support of LVI Associates' passionate consultants. Get in touch today to find out how you can make the next move in your engineering and infrastructure career.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.