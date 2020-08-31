Engineering Careers in Singapore – A Constant Effort During a Technological Transformation

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Singapore has seen an increase in their economic growth in the last few decades, this has largely been down to the investment in infrastructure throughout Asia helping to ensure the continent's development. LVI Associates appreciate the importance of creating dedicated teams of engineers to increase investment funds being pumped into Singapore's economy. The firm has built a network of professionals in the sector to ensure they can provide on the spot advice and support throughout the talent acquisition process. The global economy has been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic and the advances in technology which has resulted in growth in competition and product innovation. Engineering will continue to shape the future growth in Singapore and worldwide, making a significant difference in the ease and structure of our lives.



Engineering is an exciting and rewarding career to progress into, the dedicated individuals within the sector ensure safe public access to housing, electricity, clean drinking water and roads for self-driving cards. LVI Associates have a team of ambitious consultants working across 60 countries with a staff group of 750+ and have built a network of senior engineers and project managers to cater for every company's recruitment needs with ease. The firm have reimagined the recruitment process to make informed hiring decisions which are mutually beneficial for both client and candidate. Throughout the pandemic and lockdown, LVI Associates have dedicated their time to ensuring the safety of professionals involved in the onboarding process. This has included introducing remote interviews and virtual introductory meetings to provide a smooth transition for new starters.



LVI Associates have a broad range of experience working alongside businesses and professionals in engineering in Asia, providing a platform for talent acquisition across the continent. The firm not only has consultants with expertise in engineering, but a wide range of different areas in the sector including, building services, renewable energy, transportation and construction. The engineering sector of Singapore has opportunities in small agile start-ups to country-wide powerhouses who have been dominating infrastructure techniques for decades. As part of the Phaidon International group, LVI Associates, are the preferred recruitment partner of 71 world-leading companies leading to them securing the brightest minds in infrastructure for their teams.



Careers in engineering are varied and include senior business development, project control managers, solar project developers and offshore wind project developers to name a few. The opportunities are diverse and stimulating with Singapore's economy looking to invest US$26 trillion from 2016 to 2030 to maintain growth, now is the time to join the industry and make a difference. Despite the interruptions in projects caused by the pandemic, infrastructure will be a continuous element of the economic increase in Singapore as it is vital in order to evolve and develop. LVI Associates have a solid background in infrastructure and engineering throughout Singapore and countries around the world to secure jobs which breaks down borders and enable the right professionals to be matched with life-changing organisations.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.