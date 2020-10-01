Engineering Careers in Singapore – A Flexible and Responsive Workforce Is Needed to Ensure Economic Growth

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Singapore provides a fast paced, exciting environment for engineer professionals looking to further their career in some of the world's top engineering companies. With an increase in economic development in recent years, infrastructure investment is a priority for the wellbeing on Singapore's financial markets. This has led to an advanced search for individuals who can keep Singapore in the black and out of the red whilst making significant differences to our day-to-day lives. LVI Associates are helping to solve the number one challenge of talent across Singapore with a dedicated team working behind the scenes to secure fantastic recruitment deals.



LVI Associates have a team of 750+ passionate consultants working around the clock in 11+ office locations worldwide to connect local specialists with a global perspective. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to engineering professionals looking to advance their career in Singapore and beyond. LVI Associates pride themselves on being able to provide peace of mind for engineering managers in their talent acquisition search. The firm ensures their consultants receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable fast hiring solutions with optimal results. Consultants at LVI Associates are committed to taking every step of the recruitment process with their candidates from source through to hire. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations.



LVI Associates' produce a globally consistent service to ensure their consultants are providing exceptional recruitment solutions for engineers, project managers, directors and originators within the industry. Individuals working with the industry have the benefit of knowing they are making a substantial difference to the everyday lives of those around them through ensuring clean drinking water is accessible to all and that there is consistent electricity access as well as safe housing and usable roads. The firm's consultants are experts in their chosen field which spans a multitude of sectors in the industry from engineering to building services, construction, forensics, renewable energy, transportation and water & environmental. Careers in the industry are hugely varied with immense career growth potential. Job roles currently available include: solar construction manager, geothermal construction manager, wind construction manager, hydro construction manager, roadway project manager and lead superintendent.



Singapore is set to invest US$26 trillion between 2016 to 2030 to ensure the infrastructure industry continues to grow in the same succession as it has done so far this year. Joining the industry as an ambitious engineer will provide a satisfying and fruitful career. The engineering sector has battled many challenges recently, particularly the continuation of projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Singapore has powered through and maintained a successful rate of growth which has seen a real difference made to many people across Asia Pacific. LVI Associates' consultants are dedicated to ensuring their candidates and clients find the recruitment solutions provided as rewarding as the infrastructure industry can be for them. Flexible, responsive engineering individuals are the key to securing a bright future for Singapore's economy.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



