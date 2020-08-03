Engineering Careers in Singapore – Connecting the People and Organisations Shaping the Industry

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- Every global economy has faced challenges in recent months and Singapore is no different. From the obstacles presented by the need to tackle COVID-19 to the influence of technology and disruption as a result of competition, those operating within the infrastructure sector have seen plenty of bumps in the road. However, infrastructure remains at the heart of progress in Singapore and all over the world. This is a sector that has the power to generate great positive change and which still requires significant investment – according to The World Bank Asia Pacific countries alone need to invest US$26 trillion from 2016 to 2030 to maintain growth. This means that there is a great need for engineering talent in this part of the world.



LVI Associates Singapore has an extensive history working with businesses and people in Asia, identifying opportunities for both to thrive. The firm has expertise in a wide range of different areas of infrastructure, including building services, construction, renewable energy and transportation. Engineering careers in Singapore cross through many of these areas and involve working for a broad spectrum of organisations, from agile enterprises to internationally renowned names in business and development.



As the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector in Singapore, LVI Associates Singapore designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that take into account local need, as well as global conditions. The firm's team of expert consultants works with the most up to date recruitment technology and engages in constant ongoing training to keep service standards high. As well as the knowledge and insight that comes from being Singapore based for years, LVI Associates Singapore is also part of the Phaidon International group, which is the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies.



LVI Associates Singapore has an acute understanding of just how crucial infrastructure is and how important engineering careers are, both to the individuals who make them and the organisations where those people work. There is also the wider consideration that infrastructure has the potential to make a real difference to the lives of everyday people, whether that's through the construction of more energy efficient transport networks or ensuring a clean supply of water for everyone. No matter what the global conditions it's essential that infrastructure continues to evolve and develop and that means ensuring that the right connections are made between the people in this industry and the organisations that shape it.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates Singapore offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at LVI Associates Singapore. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast-moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.