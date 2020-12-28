Engineering Careers in Singapore - Engineering Professionals in High Demand to Ensure the Development of APAC

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Engineers play a vital role in the economic development of Singapore and are central to Asia's increasing growth in the past few decades. Engineers give the public access to safe drinking water, appropriate housing, reliable roads to drive on and easy use of electricity. They are the backbone of Singapore's economy and an extremely rewarding career to have. The World Bank has estimated that emerging Asia Pacific countries need to invest US$26 trillion before 2030 to maintain the current rate of economic growth. This figure emphasises the high demand for engineering professionals to take on the necessary roles to ensure the economy remains in the black and out of the red.



LVI Associates have a team of 750+ passionate consultants working around the clock in 12+ office locations worldwide to connect local specialists with a global perspective. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to engineering professionals looking to advance their career in Singapore and beyond. LVI Associates pride themselves on being able to provide peace of mind for engineering managers in their talent acquisition search. The firm ensures their consultants receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable fast hiring solutions with optimal results. Consultants at LVI Associates are committed to taking every step of the recruitment process with their candidates from source through to hire. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations.



LVI Associates network extends to a wide range of specialist sectors across building services, construction, forensics, renewable energy, transportation and water and environmental. The firm produces bespoke recruitment solutions for clients in these sectors with an understanding that every hiring process has unique requirements. There are a wide range of varied engineering jobs on offer currently through the firm including: project engineer/design engineer, traffic engineering director, forensic engineering leader, bridge engineer, design engineer, application engineer, field engineer and civil engineer to name just a few of the positions. LVI Associate's friendly consultants are committed to providing support and guidance throughout every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire. For hiring managers looking to source business-critical talent, the firm has an extensive database with hard-to-source candidates ready to join your company.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



Throughout 2020, LVI Associates have worked around the clock to provide an exceptional service to their clients as they juggled the disruptions caused by the year. One of the firm's main focuses has been on researching what the future of the workplace could look like for the infrastructure and engineering industry in Singapore and beyond. LVI Associates believes that the wellbeing and health of employees must always be a top priority for employers and the remote working environment has put this issue at the forefront, for good reason. The firm has produced a whitepaper, 'The work-life rebalance' which gives tips and tricks on how to manage a remote and virtual connection with your staff to ensure their wellbeing and productivity are in sync. It is a great read for any managers who are looking to refresh their leadership style while working from home.



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.