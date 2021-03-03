Engineering Careers in Singapore Involve Working for an Exciting Spectrum of Organisations

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- As Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong famously stated "Singapore was built on the back of engineers." Indeed, engineers have built infrastructure, industrialised the economy, and helped Singapore address many national needs over the years. After the introduction of the country's Smart Nation initiative, experts anticipated that Singapore would need close to 1,000 new engineers every year just to cover the public infrastructure projects. Similarly, to every global economy across the world, Singapore has also faced challenges in recent months due to obstacles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, infrastructure still remains at the heart of progress in Singapore. This is a sector that has the power to generate great positive change which still requires significant investment – according to The World Bank, Asia Pacific countries alone need to invest US$26 trillion between 2016 to 2030 to maintain growth. Thus, there will be a growing demand when it comes to securing top talent across the engineering and infrastructure sectors.



Established in 2012, LVI Associates based in Singapore has gained an extensive history working with businesses and people throughout Asia, identifying opportunities for both to thrive. The firm holds expertise in a wide range of different areas of infrastructure, including; building services, construction, renewable energy, water, environmental, transportation forensics, and technology. Engineering careers in Singapore cross through many of these areas and involve working for a broad and exciting spectrum of organisations, from agile enterprises to internationally renowned names in business and development.



As the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector in Singapore, LVI Associates design and deliver a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that take into account local needs, as well as global conditions. The firm's team of expert consultants work with the most up to date recruitment technology and engage in high-spec ongoing training to maintain top-level service standards. As well as the knowledge and insight that comes from being based in Singapore for nearly a decade, LVI Associates is also part of the Phaidon International Group, meaning that they are the recruitment partner of choice to over 70 world-leading companies. LVI Associates in Singapore has an acute understanding of just how crucial infrastructure is and how important engineering careers are, both to the individuals who make them and the organisations where those people work. There is also the wider consideration that infrastructure has the potential to make a real difference to the lives of everyday people, whether that's through the construction of more energy efficient transport networks or ensuring a clean supply of water for everyone.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associate. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.