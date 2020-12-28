Engineering Careers in the US - Recruitment in the Sector Has Doubled in the Last Few Years, Putting Talented Professionals in High Demand

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- As 2020 comes to an end, you may feel as though the year is beginning to slow down. However, the engineering recruitment sector is not and the high demand for talented professionals in the United States is continually increasing. Engineers make a profound difference to the everyday lives of American citizens by producing safer, more efficient means of transport, living spaces and access to energy and water. It is an exciting time to work in the infrastructure and engineering industry in North America as the number of job openings in the construction sector have almost doubled since 2014, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Building services engineers are currently working towards creating a more sustainable environment across the country by producing buildings that reduce energy consumption. There are many fascinating projects going on around the US which you could be part of.



LVI Associates have been working for a number of years with a dedicated team of 750+ consultants based in 12+ offices worldwide and a network of 60+ countries globally. Each consultant is an expert in their chosen field and receives regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable fast, effective recruitment with optimal results for both candidates and clients. LVI Associates have a unique global perspective to ensure recruitment beyond borders to bring talented professionals into partnership with industry-leading companies. From agile start-ups to worldwide powerhouses, the firm's network is expansive and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies.



LVI Associates offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors in the infrastructure industry from building services to construction, forensics, oil and gas, power, renewable energy, transportation and water and environmental. There are a wide range of jobs available currently through the firm including: senior structural engineer, senior stormwater engineer - PE, regional sales manager - New Zealand, water/wastewater superintendent, traffic engineer, project manager, regional sales manager - aquatics APAC, senior geotechnical engineer and regional membrane sales manager / director. Hiring managers across the country from New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to San Francisco, Boston to Dallas and more are searching for business-critical talent to ensure their companies stay in the black and out of the red.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



LVI Associates understands how important the engineering sector is to the US economy so their consultants work around the clock to ensure their hiring services produce optimal, efficient and speedy results in order to fill those much-needed roles. The firm has also worked hard to produce research and reports into improving best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic including publishing a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance'. This report gives tips and tricks for employers on how to ensure your employees are balancing their heavy workload while ensuring their health and wellbeing are a priority. LVI Associates believes we must be adapting our regular conversations during the pandemic to ensure we are catering for everyone's needs while working remotely. Get in touch with LVI Associate's friendly consultants today to find out how you can make your next career move or source talent for your business from their extensive database of hard-to-source professionals.



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.