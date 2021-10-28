Engineering Careers in the USA – An Exciting Time for Career Growth and Infrastructure Growth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2021 -- LVI Associates are dedicated to helping secure business-critical talent for engineering companies across cities located in Boston and Dallas. The engineering sector plays a vital role in developing infrastructure techniques in the US which will have a sustainable development impact on the country. The firm, established in 2012, has built a network of successful engineers, project managers and business leaders to provide resources and contacts to assist in the talent acquisition process.



As part of the Phaidon International group, LVI Associates are the preferred recruitment partner of 71 world-leading organisations. This is no surprise due to the firm's solid investments in the training of their staff ensuring their consultants receive the best-in-class knowledge of their chosen field and use the latest in recruitment technology to ensure optimal results for client and candidate. LVI Associates have a global reach with 11+ office locations and a network spanning the course of 60+ countries worldwide. The firm's expert local knowledge paired with their global perception of the infrastructure recruitment market proves why they are the leading specialist recruitment agency for the sector. LVI Associates are reimagining the recruitment process as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to ease and businesses are preparing to recover and relaunch. Throughout lockdown, the firm ensured the safety of individuals and employees was their top priority by introducing remote onboarding processes such as virtual interviews and moving introductory meetings into an online capacity. Thereby also enabling a smooth transition for new starters despite the more unusual work from home environment.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



LVI Associates provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions with speed, precision and accuracy from source straight through to a dream job offer. The firm works hard to keep the companies and clients they work with up to date on the latest in the engineering sector, from advising on how to avoid a talent exodus post-pandemic to supporting the equal recruitment of female applicants in the industry. LVI Associates are committed to providing hiring solutions in not only engineering but also in building services, oil & gas, power, transportation and forensics. The possibility for career development within the sector is promising as jobs in the sector are flooding the market. Jobs in infrastructure across cities in North America include; senior project engineer, senior superintendent and land development project manager.



The engineering sector is a key participant in developing the future of the modern world, the workforce is necessary in implementing these changes into modern society. The salary increase for the sector has had a steady increase of 3.5% pre-pandemic while 60% of building services employers also assure the workforce that they are expecting to increase salaries. Therefore, making it an exciting and prosperous time to be an engineer in the USA. LVI Associates and their team of ambitious consultants are determined to provide a stellar recruitment service to ensure a smooth hiring process for both company and candidate and developing a mutually beneficial relationship between them.



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.