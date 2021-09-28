Engineering Careers - Reshaping the World with LVI Associates

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- Engineers build the world, as the saying goes and with rapid advancements in technology, the need for highly trained engineers with suitable technical expertise is growing rapidly. To meet this increasing market demand, businesses need expert recruitment and talent acquisition strategies, which form the core of what LVI Associates has to offer. A leading talent acquisition company, LVI Associates has been at the forefront of transforming the field of recruitment and hiring ever since its establishment in the year 2012. With its dedicated team of experienced professionals, they have been the go-to partner for engineering and infrastructure recruitment and hiring for start-ups, medium-level businesses as well as global corporates.



LVI Associates USA provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions for all kinds of roles and responsibilities. With a vast experience of working with complex hiring requirements, they have built a reputation for themselves by delivering the best-fit professionals for their clients. The engineering and infrastructure sectors are an important part of nation-building and are directly responsible to drive the progress of an economy. Hiring quality talent is crucial for an organization to stay afloat and achieve its business-critical targets. With the help of LVI Associates, many companies have been able to recruit talented and experienced professionals who have contributed immensely to their growth and expansion.



The recruitment methodologies adopted by LVI Associates have set the benchmark in talent acquisition. With their practical and unique approach, they have been able to deliver excellent results even for the most challenging roles and responsibilities. They have put additional efforts into developing and training their consultants, engaging them in regular workshops to further enhance their abilities to discover suitable and best-fit talent globally. Not only do they excel at sourcing professionals but also at matching them to the right roles, for which they are the most appropriate.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



With LVI Associates, businesses can steer themselves on the right path to attain their goals and targets by improving their talent quality and adapting themselves to the fluctuating trends in the industry. In addition, the resourceful candidates provided by LVI Associates helps businesses grow and evolve to incorporate the latest and most advanced technologies. As a trusted and reliable recruitment partner, LVI Associates is focused on providing an effective recruitment process and hiring strategy to growing businesses with its innovative solutions and exceptional people.



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate. As part of the Phaidon International group, we work alongside 70+ industry-leading organizations as their go-to recruitment agency to find the infrastructure talent they need, so they can focus on what matters – building a better world.



