Engineering Careers Throughout the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Careers in Engineering and Infrastructure are beginning to augment throughout the US. Information published by the American Society of Civil Engineers indicates that after weeks of negotiations, Congress has now passed a bipartisan end of year package to not only appropriate funding in 2021, but to provide much needed economic relief to several sectors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The $2.3 trillion package included a key ASCE priority, the Water Resources Development Act of 2020, and a comprehensive energy package that aims to reduce emissions. The $1.4 trillion 2021 appropriations provisions fund the government through September 30, 2021 and provides robust funding for several key programs, such a BUILD grants, transit grants, high hazard dams, and the state revolving funds.



LVI Associates are a specialist recruiter who have made it their mission to transform the recruitment process for the engineering and infrastructure industries since the firm was first established in 2012. Working with organizations and individuals across the country, in key locations including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, LVI Associates provide resources and contacts to help facilitate the right connections and make securing business critical talent simpler and more effective.



LVI Associates provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions with continual collaboration and progress in mind. The team has experience across the infrastructure industry and is trained on an ongoing basis to help transform hiring processes and overcome challenges and obstacles, such as those presented by the current global pandemic. The areas in which they work include, but are not limited to; building services where the aim is to improve the usability and efficiency of buildings as well as renewable energy, the world's fastest growing energy industry. Other key areas of expertise include transportation and construction as well as water and environmental sectors. Current positions throughout the US include: Director of Interconnection/Transmission, Traffic Section Lead, Sr Manager, Solar Operations, HV Electrical Superintendent – Wind, Forensic Structural Engineer and Water/Wastewater Project Manager, plus many more.



From building roads to accommodate the next generation of transport to ensuring all homes have electricity and safe housing, the infrastructure sector is an exciting and challenging place to start or continue a career without limits. It's also essential for the progression and development of all nations and remains at the heart of investment focus for many leading countries. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on this sector and to the ease of hiring within it – or finding the next career defining move for candidates. LVI Associates has been working with individuals and organisations to overcome these hurdles, for example by looking at remote options for recruitment and onboarding that enable the industry to keep successfully moving forward.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.