Engineering Careers USA – Dismantling the Disruption Caused by the Pandemic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Engineering professionals provide the infrastructure necessary to ensure there is safe drinking water, substantial housing, efficient electricity and roads in locations across America. From New York to Chicago, Boston, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles, engineering professionals are vital in ensuring the day-to-day running of these cities is safe and rewarding for all. LVI Associates are the leading specialist recruiters for the infrastructure and engineer industry in North America and help to secure business-critical talent for leading engineering firms. LVI Associates allow these companies to have peace of mind with their talent acquisition and recruitment issues, as the team of dedicated consultants work around the clock to ensure optimal hiring solutions.



LVI Associates have been working for a number of years with a dedicated team of 750+ consultants based in 11+ offices worldwide and a network of 60+ countries globally. Each consultant is an expert in their chosen field and receives regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable fast, effective recruitment with optimal results for both candidates and clients. LVI Associates have a unique global perspective to ensure recruitment beyond borders to bring talented professionals into partnership with industry-leading companies. From agile start-ups to worldwide powerhouses, the firms network is expansive and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies. LVI Associates can offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions, with options for all engineering managers to and industry professionals to consider.



LVI Associates are dedicated to finding the ideal career move for each candidate they work alongside, with expertise in a number of fields including: building services, construction, forensics, oil & gas, power, renewable energy, transportation and water & environmental. Roles currently available through the firm include: solar construction manager, geothermal construction manager, lead superintendent, origination manager, roadway project manager and hydro construction manager. The number of leadership roles available implies the country's need for fantastic management who can lead teams of reliable and bright engineers to ensure the US' economic growth.



Despite the challenges the US has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the infrastructure industry has been largely able to bounce back due to the necessity of its services. Transportation professionals are vital to helping American citizens travel and are essential to the nation's economic activity. Complex energy demands are increased the US' need for individuals in the power sector to ensure compliance, conservation and smart grids are not going to be disrupted by changes in environment and technology. LVI Associates provide ample opportunity for infrastructure career development while ensuring candidates are informed of the industry news and changes. With unique insider knowledge, LVI Associates can give insights into company culture, growth strategies and leadership styles to enable a smart hiring decision for yourself. Working closely with agile start-ups and global powerhouses has enabled the team of consultants to be able to advise on companies of all sizes and structure. With knowledge of exclusive roles, LVI Associates are keen to place the brightest minds in engineering into leading careers with huge personal reward and success.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



- LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.