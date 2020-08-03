Engineering Careers USA – From Boston and Chicago, to Dallas, San Francisco and New York

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- Infrastructure professionals have the potential to change lives. This is something that has been at the heart of the commitment made by LVI Associates USA to transforming the recruitment process for this industry since the firm was first established in 2012. Working with organisations and individuals across the country, in key locations including Boston and Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and New York, LVI Associates USA provides resources and contacts to help facilitate the right connections and make hiring simpler and more effective.



LVI Associates USA provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions with collaboration and progress in mind. The team has experience across the infrastructure industry and is trained on an ongoing basis to help transform hiring processes and overcome challenges and obstacles, such as those presented by the current global pandemic. This includes in areas such as building services where the aim is to improve the usability and efficiency of buildings, as well as in renewable energy, the world's fastest growing energy industry. Other key areas of expertise include transportation and construction as well as water and environmental.



From building roads to accommodate the next generation of transport to ensuring all homes have electricity and safe housing, the infrastructure sector is an exciting and challenging place to be today. It's also essential to progress and development for any nation and remains at the heart of investment focus for many. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on this sector and to the ease of hiring within it – or finding the next career defining move for candidates. LVI Associates USA has been working with individuals and organisations to overcome these hurdles, for example by looking at remote options for recruitment and onboarding that enable the industry to keep moving forward no matter what progress the pandemic makes.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates USA offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates USA. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



Working across the country, LVI Associates USA has a reach that extends to New York and Dallas, as well as Chicago, Boston and San Francisco. In addition to this extensive nationwide coverage in America the firm also has strong global links. As part of the Phaidon International group it reaches more than 60 countries worldwide and is the go to recruitment partner to 70+ world-leading companies. This dual focus is one of the reasons why LVI Associates USA is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector, able to apply extensive local knowledge and global perspective to support engineering careers across the USA and beyond.



