Engineering Courses in India - After Plus Two Courses

Panampilly Nagar, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- For under graduates aspiring for engineering courses in India in 2013, it is time to make the right choice. It is learned the office of the Commissioner for Entrance examinations is expected to release the notification for B.Tech selection registration by the third week of June. A daunting task, indeed, for parents and students considering the multiplicity of options available.



It may be advisable that candidates are fully aware of the simple guidelines expected from them when making the selection.



-mAt the outset get rid of the confusion in the mind. Analyze your interest, hobbies, penchant, potentiality and opportunities. Give added priority to your area of interest, personality, aptitude and assess your strength and weakness. Relate your mind while selecting and go for something that will make available varied options after graduating. Invest in broad based streams bearing in mind that specialization of a theme is mandatory in today’s job market.



- Thence, the selection of colleges and its faculty profile must be treated meticulously and with utmost care. Track records suggest that most campus recruitments by reputed companies from the private and public sectors have been done from institutions, not only of good reputation but with quality faculty.



- Statistics available suggest that only a small percentage get campus selection, while the balance majority will have to hit the road in search of employment and through unbending competition. A post graduation in engineering or management, therefore, must be viewed in its perspective. Consequently, it becomes crucial to opt for branches in engineering such civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, electronics and Communications, chemical, computer science to name some.



- Bear in mind, in engineering you have to appear for 45 theory papers and 10 laboratories tests. The pass mark is minimum 50 percent.



- Even if you are not joining a postgraduate course, you still have to appear for GATE and score 95% for a decent placement in good companies. Those desiring to join management courses in renowned institutions must score good marks in CAT.



Decide on the type of career with a dignity of purpose.



