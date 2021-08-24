Engineering Infrastructure and Jobs Act Approaches the Finish Line

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2021 -- The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has had a long - and often frustrated - journey through the legislature but now looks as though it may be approaching the finish line. The $1 trillion measure will pour resources into a wide range of projects, including water, bridges, highways and the electric grid if it is implemented. The package made it through the Senate at the start of August with a robust bipartisan vote and now needs to successfully clear the House in order to be put in place. The package has been described as the largest long-term investment in American infrastructure in almost a century and could trigger a sharp rise in engineering infrastructure recruitment if it becomes law. It is the result of many months of long negotiations that have been prioritized by the Biden Administration, and has a significant emphasis on addressing the issue of climate change, including $46 billion to boost resilience against storms and wildfires.



With engineering infrastructure recruitment forecast to rise if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act goes ahead, LVI Associates is ideally positioned to help businesses and individuals optimize the potential of the new package. A leading specialist recruiter to the engineering and infrastructure sector, the firm has hiring expertise in all areas, from power and forensics to renewable energy, transportation and building services. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are employed by the talented team at the firm to help provide specialist support for recruitment across all areas of engineering and infrastructure, including when it comes to engineering infrastructure recruitment. Consultants at LVI Associates are passionate about what they do and the firm provides ongoing training to ensure continued excellence - investing in people is a no brainer for a business that recognizes just how much talent drives growth. All the team at LVI Associates work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies.



LVI Associates is well established as a specialist in engineering infrastructure recruitment, and many other areas of engineering and infrastructure hiring in the USA. The firm has a reach that extends to major cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This is combined with a robust international perspective that comes from being part of a strong global network and the go to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. Over the past 12 months, LVI Associates has continued to provide cutting edge and consistently delivered recruitment support to organizations across the USA, using tools such as virtual recruitment and remote hiring to enable businesses to continue to find the best people, even in particularly challenging times. As a result, there are many opportunities available via LVI Associates today, including: Senior Manager [Business Valuation and Litigation Support], AV Consultancy Manager and Building Enclosure Specialist.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.