Engineering Ingenuity: The Answer to PPE Shortages

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- Medical innovation has been crucial to the global response to COVID-19. However, this is not something that has been particularly easy to achieve in countries where resources are scarce and funding low. In locations such as this, frugal design has been providing options in order to strengthen vital medical response. One prime example of this comes from Kamuzu Central Hospital in Malawi where a lack of PPE caused staff to down tools and refuse to work because they did not feel that it was safe to do so. Without the resources to obtain the PPE required, the hospital could have become overwhelmed. However, instead staff purchased rain coats from a local market - as these could be easily cleaned and bleached - and used these to continue treating patients until more PPE could be sourced. Even in better resourced countries, this has been a familiar challenge and ingenuity has been necessary to help get through the tougher times of the pandemic.



Medical engineering career opportunities in USA provide an exciting range of options when it comes to using human ingenuity to help fuel innovation and growth. This is a field in which EPM Scientific has plenty of experience, working with organizations large and small, from agile start-ups to huge international brands. The firm was set up in 2012 and has grown its practice over the years to encompass recruitment across a wide range of life sciences fields, including medical affairs, quality, regulatory, biometrics and safety/pharmacovigilance. Medical engineering career opportunities in USA is just one area in which the team is able to deliver permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that provide the resources enterprises need to do more. EPM Scientific is committed to evolving the way that hiring is handled, streamlining the process so that there is peace of mind for all those involved that it is in safe hands.



With a presence in key locations across the country - including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco - EPM Scientific is ideally placed to help connect talented people to medical engineering career opportunities in USA. The firm also has an extensive international dimension as the recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. This mix of nationwide and international reach is a unique feature that sets the firm apart and makes it a truly global presence in life sciences recruitment. EPM Scientific is backed by a strong team of talented people who are passionate about what they do. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. A whole range of roles are currently available via EPM Scientific - including many medical engineering career opportunities in USA, as well as PV Quality & Compliance Manager, HR Analyst and Sr Quality Assurance Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.