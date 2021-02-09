Engineering Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Allianz, AXA, Nippon Life Insurance

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Engineering Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Engineering Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Nippon Life Insurance (Japan), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Cardinal Health (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Prudential Financial (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), MetLife (United States), Allstate (United States), Aegon (India), New York Life Insurance (United States), Meiji Life Insurance (Japan), Aetna (United States), CNP Assurances (France) and PingAn (China)



What is Engineering Insurance?

Engineering insurance is meant to safeguard against unpredictable losses that may occurred during the construction activities of buildings and infrastructure as well as during plant's operation. Though, it represents only 3-4 % of total commercial insurance market but it has annual premiums of over USD 20 billion, and helps businesses in undertaking large construction projects which may be precarious otherwise. Currently, global engineering insurance market is witnessing surge owing to developments in commercial premium rates. United States witnessed rise in cost of insurance on construction related risk of late, and other countries including emerging ones are expected to witness the similar result during forecast duration, which in turn offer lucrative opportunity for engineering insurance providers to cash on.



Engineering Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Project Insurance (Erection All Risks Insurance, Contractors All Risks Insurance, Contractor's Plant and Machinery Insurance), Operational Machineries Insurance (Machinery Breakdown Insurance, Boiler And Pressure Plant Insurance, Electronic Equipment Insurance, Civil Engineering Completed Risks Insurance and Deterioration Of Stocks Insurance), Business Interruption Insurance), Application (Production and Processing Enterprises, Oil and Gas, Power and Utilities, Heavy Industries, Transportation Systems, Heavy Civil Engineering Projects, Others)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Need to Absorb Unforeseen Losses During Construction and Operation of Plants

- Growing Construction and Operational Activities in Asia Pacific and Middle East Supported by China's Belt & Road Initiative

- Increasing Risk Exposures in Engineering Projects



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Tailor-made Engineering Insurance

- Increasing Share by Project Related Policies in Engineering Insurance Market

- Utilization of Non-damaged Parametric Products to Cover New Risks in Engineering Insurance



Restraints

- Economic Slowdown in Emerging Countries

- Increasing Protectionism Leading to Trade War Thus, Curbing Investment Spending and Insurance Demand



Opportunities

- Emergence of New Technologies in Engineering Practices Resulting in Rise in Number of Risks

- Need for Robust Collaboration Between Insured and Insurers to Streamline Engineering Insurance Services

- Growing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources Amid Increasing Need to Meet Climate Change Target



Challenges

- Complex Nature of Engineering Insurance Practices Owing to Involvement of Multiple Parties

- Maintaining Underwriting Discipline Amid Increasing Competition in Engineering Insurance Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Engineering Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



