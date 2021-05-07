Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The Engineering Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Nippon Life Insurance (Japan), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Cardinal Health (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Prudential Financial (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), MetLife (United States), Allstate (United States), Aegon (India), New York Life Insurance (United States), Meiji Life Insurance (Japan), Aetna (United States), CNP Assurances (France), PingAn (China)



Definition:

Engineering insurance is meant to safeguard against unpredictable losses that may occurred during the construction activities of buildings and infrastructure as well as during plantâ€™s operation. Though, it represents only 3-4 % of total commercial insurance market but it has annual premiums of over USD 20 billion, and helps businesses in undertaking large construction projects which may be precarious otherwise. Currently, global engineering insurance market is witnessing surge owing to developments in commercial premium rates. United States witnessed rise in cost of insurance on construction related risk of late, and other countries including emerging ones are expected to witness the similar result during forecast duration, which in turn offer lucrative opportunity for engineering insurance providers to cash on.

Engineering insurance is witnessing significant changes in recent past. Since early 2000, London has been the hub for engineering insurance especially for high value projects. However, recently, various other destination such as Singapore, Miami and Dubai have emerged. Additionally, various engineering projects have adopted cutting-edge technologies which has given the birth of new risks such as cyber risk. Emergence of new risks demands a radical change in the way engineering insurance are offered today, preferably changing the current business model of engineering insurance would be viable and far-fetched solution.



Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Tailor-made Engineering Insurance

Increasing Share by Project Related Policies in Engineering Insurance Market

Utilization of Non-damaged Parametric Products to Cover New Risks in Engineering Insurance



Market Drivers:

Increasing Need to Absorb Unforeseen Losses During Construction and Operation of Plants

Growing Construction and Operational Activities in Asia Pacific and Middle East Supported by Chinaâ€™s Belt & Road Initiative

Increasing Risk Exposures in Engineerin



