Engineering Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Allianz, AXA, Aviva

Key Players in This Report Include,

Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Nippon Life Insurance (Japan), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Cardinal Health (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Prudential Financial (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), MetLife (United States), Allstate (United States), Aegon (India), New York Life Insurance (United States), Meiji Life Insurance (Japan), Aetna (United States), CNP Assurances (France) and PingAn (China)



Brief Summary of Engineering Insurance:

Engineering insurance is meant to safeguard against unpredictable losses that may occurred during the construction activities of buildings and infrastructure as well as during plant's operation. Though, it represents only 3-4 % of total commercial insurance market but it has annual premiums of over USD 20 billion, and helps businesses in undertaking large construction projects which may be precarious otherwise. Currently, global engineering insurance market is witnessing surge owing to developments in commercial premium rates. United States witnessed rise in cost of insurance on construction related risk of late, and other countries including emerging ones are expected to witness the similar result during forecast duration, which in turn offer lucrative opportunity for engineering insurance providers to cash on.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Need to Absorb Unforeseen Losses During Construction and Operation of Plants

- Growing Construction and Operational Activities in Asia Pacific and Middle East Supported by China's Belt & Road Initiative

- Increasing Risk Exposures in Engineering Projects



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Tailor-made Engineering Insurance

- Increasing Share by Project Related Policies in Engineering Insurance Market

- Utilization of Non-damaged Parametric Products to Cover New Risks in Engineering Insurance



Restraints

- Economic Slowdown in Emerging Countries

- Increasing Protectionism Leading to Trade War Thus, Curbing Investment Spending and Insurance Demand



The Global Engineering Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Project Insurance (Erection All Risks Insurance, Contractors All Risks Insurance, Contractor's Plant and Machinery Insurance), Operational Machineries Insurance (Machinery Breakdown Insurance, Boiler And Pressure Plant Insurance, Electronic Equipment Insurance, Civil Engineering Completed Risks Insurance and Deterioration Of Stocks Insurance), Business Interruption Insurance), Application (Production and Processing Enterprises, Oil and Gas, Power and Utilities, Heavy Industries, Transportation Systems, Heavy Civil Engineering Projects, Others)



Regions Covered in the Engineering Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



