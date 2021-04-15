Engineering Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Assicurazioni Generali, Cardinal Health, Prudential Financial

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Engineering Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Engineering Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Engineering Insurance

Allianz (Germany),AXA (France),Nippon Life Insurance (Japan),American Intl. Group (United States),Aviva plc (United Kingdom),Assicurazioni Generali (Italy),Cardinal Health (United States),State Farm Insurance (United States),Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan),Munich Re Group (Germany),Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland),Prudential Financial (United States),Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan),Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan),MetLife (United States),Allstate (United States),Aegon (India),New York Life Insurance (United States),Meiji Life Insurance (Japan),Aetna (United States),CNP Assurances (France),PingAn (China)



Definition

Engineering insurance is meant to safeguard against unpredictable losses that may occurred during the construction activities of buildings and infrastructure as well as during plantâ€™s operation. Though, it represents only 3-4 % of total commercial insurance market but it has annual premiums of over USD 20 billion, and helps businesses in undertaking large construction projects which may be precarious otherwise. Currently, global engineering insurance market is witnessing surge owing to developments in commercial premium rates. United States witnessed rise in cost of insurance on construction related risk of late, and other countries including emerging ones are expected to witness the similar result during forecast duration, which in turn offer lucrative opportunity for engineering insurance providers to cash on.



The Global Engineering Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Project Insurance (Erection All Risks Insurance, Contractors All Risks Insurance, Contractorâ€™s Plant and Machinery Insurance), Operational Machineries Insurance (Machinery Breakdown Insurance, Boiler And Pressure Plant Insurance, Electronic Equipment Insurance, Civil Engineering Completed Risks Insurance and Deterioration Of Stocks Insurance), Business Interruption Insurance), Application (Production and Processing Enterprises, Oil and Gas, Power and Utilities, Heavy Industries, Transportation Systems, Heavy Civil Engineering Projects, Others)



What's Trending in Market:

Growing Demand for Tailor-made Engineering Insurance

Increasing Share by Project Related Policies in Engineering Insurance Market

Utilization of Non-damaged Parametric Products to Cover New Risks in Engineering Insurance



Challenges:

Complex Nature of Engineering Insurance Practices Owing to Involvement of Multiple Parties

Maintaining Underwriting Discipline Amid Increasing Competition in Engineering Insurance Market



Opportunities:

Emergence of New Technologies in Engineering Practices Resulting in Rise in Number of Risks

Need for Robust Collaboration Between Insured and Insurers to Streamline Engineering Insurance Services

Growing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources Amid Increasing Need to Meet Climate Change Target



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Need to Absorb Unforeseen Losses During Construction and Operation of Plants

Growing Construction and Operational Activities in Asia Pacific and Middle East Supported by Chinaâ€™s Belt & Road Initiative

Increasing Risk Exposures in Engineering Projects



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Engineering Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Engineering Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



