Engineering insurance is meant to safeguard against unpredictable losses that may occurred during the construction activities of buildings and infrastructure as well as during plant's operation. Though, it represents only 3-4 % of total commercial insurance market but it has annual premiums of over USD 20 billion, and helps businesses in undertaking large construction projects which may be precarious otherwise. Currently, global engineering insurance market is witnessing surge owing to developments in commercial premium rates. United States witnessed rise in cost of insurance on construction related risk of late, and other countries including emerging ones are expected to witness the similar result during forecast duration, which in turn offer lucrative opportunity for engineering insurance providers to cash on.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Need to Absorb Unforeseen Losses During Construction and Operation of Plants

- Growing Construction and Operational Activities in Asia Pacific and Middle East Supported by China's Belt & Road Initiative

- Increasing Risk Exposures in Engineering Projects



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Tailor-made Engineering Insurance

- Increasing Share by Project Related Policies in Engineering Insurance Market

- Utilization of Non-damaged Parametric Products to Cover New Risks in Engineering Insurance



Restraints

- Economic Slowdown in Emerging Countries

- Increasing Protectionism Leading to Trade War Thus, Curbing Investment Spending and Insurance Demand



Opportunities

- Emergence of New Technologies in Engineering Practices Resulting in Rise in Number of Risks

- Need for Robust Collaboration Between Insured and Insurers to Streamline Engineering Insurance Services

- Growing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources Amid Increasing Need to Meet Climate Change Target



Challenges

- Complex Nature of Engineering Insurance Practices Owing to Involvement of Multiple Parties

- Maintaining Underwriting Discipline Amid Increasing Competition in Engineering Insurance Market



The latest edition of this report you will be entitled to receive additional chapter / commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high % impact on growth.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the upcoming situation by considering project pipelines of company, long term agreements to derive growth estimates. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Engineering InsuranceMarket research report include SWOT analysis.



The Engineering Insurancesegments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Project Insurance (Erection All Risks Insurance, Contractors All Risks Insurance, Contractor's Plant and Machinery Insurance), Operational Machineries Insurance (Machinery Breakdown Insurance, Boiler And Pressure Plant Insurance, Electronic Equipment Insurance, Civil Engineering Completed Risks Insurance and Deterioration Of Stocks Insurance), Business Interruption Insurance), Application (Production and Processing Enterprises, Oil and Gas, Power and Utilities, Heavy Industries, Transportation Systems, Heavy Civil Engineering Projects, Others)

The regional analysis of Engineering InsuranceMarket is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.



