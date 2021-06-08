Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Engineering Insurance Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Engineering Insurance market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Engineering Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

Engineering insurance is meant to safeguard against unpredictable losses that may occurred during the construction activities of buildings and infrastructure as well as during plantâ€™s operation. Though, it represents only 3-4 % of total commercial insurance market but it has annual premiums of over USD 20 billion, and helps businesses in undertaking large construction projects which may be precarious otherwise. Currently, global engineering insurance market is witnessing surge owing to developments in commercial premium rates. United States witnessed rise in cost of insurance on construction related risk of late, and other countries including emerging ones are expected to witness the similar result during forecast duration, which in turn offer lucrative opportunity for engineering insurance providers to cash on.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Allianz, AXA, Nippon Life Insurance, American Intl. Group, Aviva plc, Assicurazioni Generali, Cardinal Health, State Farm Insurance, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, Munich Re Group, Zurich Financial Services, Prudential Financial, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, Sumitomo Life Insurance, MetLife, Allstate, Aegon, New York Life Insurance, Meiji Life Insurance, Aetna, CNP Assurances, PingAn



Note: The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.



Market Trends:

- Growing Demand for Tailor-made Engineering Insurance

- Increasing Share by Project Related Policies in Engineering Insurance Market

- Utilization of Non-damaged Parametric Products to Cover New Risks in Engineering Insurance



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Need to Absorb Unforeseen Losses During Construction and Operation of Plants

- Growing Construction and Operational Activities in Asia Pacific and Middle East Supported by Chinaâ€™s Belt & Road Initiative

- Increasing Risk Exposures in Engineering Projects



Market Opportunities:

- Emergence of New Technologies in Engineering Practices Resulting in Rise in Number of Risks

- Need for Robust Collaboration Between Insured and Insurers to Streamline Engineering Insurance Services

- Growing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources Amid Increasing Need to Meet Climate Change Target



The Global Engineering Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Project Insurance (Erection All Risks Insurance, Contractors All Risks Insurance, Contractorâ€™s Plant and Machinery Insurance), Operational Machineries Insurance (Machinery Breakdown Insurance, Boiler And Pressure Plant Insurance, Electronic Equipment Insurance, Civil Engineering Completed Risks Insurance and Deterioration Of Stocks Insurance), Business Interruption Insurance), Application (Production and Processing Enterprises, Oil and Gas, Power and Utilities, Heavy Industries, Transportation Systems, Heavy Civil Engineering Projects, Others)



Engineering Insurance the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Engineering Insurance Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Engineering Insurance markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Engineering Insurance markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Engineering Insurance Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



Report Highlights:

- Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Engineering Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Engineering Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Engineering Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Engineering Insurance; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Engineering Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Engineering Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Engineering Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Engineering Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Engineering Insurance market?

- What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?



