Engineering Manager Mark Romo Part of Magline Growth Strategy

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Magline, Inc. leader in innovative lightweight route distribution solutions announced the addition of Mark Romo as an Engineering Manager. Before joining Magline, Romo was employed by The Woodbridge Group as a project manager. He tracked and managed all launch activities for timely completion and ensured project milestones were met. He was involved in New Product Development including proposing innovative products. When employed at ITW/Ark-Les as Engineering Manager, Romo worked on optimizing relationships with customers to secure new business, increase sales volumes, and new product offerings.



Romo shared his excitement about joining the Magline team and commented, “I am excited to be part of The Magline Family. With Magline's sound brand name and manufacturing expertise, I will be able to utilize my experiences to help guide the delivery of robust products to our customers while developing a stronger engineering and new product pipeline and to provide unyielding service to our channel partners."



“Magline will forever be linked to quality and innovation. Mark’s appointment emphasizes our focus on engineering new products and enhancing the performance of existing products. He brings a collaborative style that will work well with our business partners and customers,” noted Greg Ecker, President of Magline.



Romo, a Six Sigma Black Belt, has designed several patents including a patent for automatic temperature control switch, Encoder Switch which incorporates LED lighting, and 12 Design Patents filed for kitchen sink designs. Romo will play a crucial role in initiating and developing new product designs and concepts, improving current designs and performing maintenance for existing Magline products. Romo will manage the Engineering Department and is a member of the New Product Development Team. This team is responsible for the development of new products, improvement of existing Magliner products and identifying methods and materials which will improve and enhance the performance of Magliner products as required by our customers. His goals include increasing product margins, penetrating existing and new market segments, and strengthening our relationships with strategic customers.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209