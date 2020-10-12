Engineering Plastic Cost Competitiveness and Monthly Pricing Report

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to announce its publications of Monthly Engineering Plastics Cost Competitiveness and Pricing Report.



The study covers the cost of production, cash cost of supply and cash margins for all important engineering plastics in major regions of the world. The typical plants have been modeled on the basis of global leader plants and their supply to selected regions.



Reasoning and Commentary has been provided in detail in the monthly report for every region and changes over the previous Month / Quarter. The analysis focuses on all the factors that have caused the change in market prices.



The scope of the report includes

- Feedstock Prices

- Utilities Prices

- Overiew of Engineering Plastics and its Value Chain

- Cost of Production

- Cash Cost of Supply

- Margins



Each of the engineering plastics plants provides the changes on a monthly/quarterly basis including Fixed Cost, Raw Materials, and Utilities. The monthly report also provides variable cost and other cost of production break-up for supply in all regions – North America, Western Europe, C & E Europe, Asia (Japan, China, and Korea).



Several tables providing analysis and information for the last 12 months and the change in prices over the last month have been included in the report.



The major engineering plastics covered in this study are:

- Polyamide 6 (PA6)

- Polyamide 66 (PA6)

- Specialty Polyamides

- Polycarbonate (PC)

- Polyacetal (POM)

- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

- Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

- Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)

- Aromatic Ketone Polymers

- Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

- Polysulfones

- Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO)

- Fluoropolymers (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, Others)

- Fluoroelastomers

- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic, and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials, and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis, and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers, and Materials. For an update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly, and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



