New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Engineering Plastics Market is forecast to reach USD 138.59 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the increase in high demand for engineering plastics in various highly productive applications. These plastics offer transparency, self-lubrication, and economy in fabricating and decorating with almost the same durability and toughness when compared to metals.



The automotive segment has witnessed the highest amount of usage of the engineering plastics. About 21.0% of the overall market is acquired by the automotive applications in 2018. The most prominent reason the engineering plastics has a significant market in automotive industries and is chosen over metals or any other heavy metal these days, is that the plastics have a way lesser amount of weight than those alternatives. This helps plastic to reduce fuel consumption.



The Asia Pacific region for this market is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 64.31 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its extensive market penetration towards engineering plastics coupled with its superior development in automotive and construction industries mostly in China, Japan, and India.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Engineering Plastics market and profiled in the report are:



BASF SE, Dowdupont, LG Chem Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Polyplastics Co. Ltd, Royal DSM, Trinseo, Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Nylons

Polyamides (PA)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polycarbonates (PC)

Polyethers

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyimides (PI)

Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Polyphenylenes

Polysulphone (PSU)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)



Performance Parameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



High Performance

Low Performance



Applications of Plastic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Packaging

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical Components

Construction

Machinery

Consumer Goods

Medical Products

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Engineering Plastics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Engineering Plastics market and its competitive landscape.



