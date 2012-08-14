Burns and Roe in ENR Ranking of Top 200 International Design Firms

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The Burns and Roe Group, Inc., a leading engineering design firm, today announced it has made the ENR (Engineering News-Record) list of the Top 200 International Design Firms. Burns and Roe moved up six spots over the company’s 2011 rankings. Burns and Roe’s international revenue, the measuring stick for this ranking also increased 16% over the previous year.



“We are honored to be ranked among the Top 200 International Design Firms,” stated K. Keith Roe, Chairman and President of the Burns and Roe Group. “As a privately held, family owned business, we continue to be a leader in the industry.”



About Engineering News-Record

ENR provides the news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals need to do their jobs more effectively. ENR provides their readers a weekly magazine with more than 70,000 subscribers, a website with over 90,000 unique visitors a month and a series of in-person events. The audience includes contractors, project owners, engineers, architects, government regulators and industry suppliers—many of whom work around the world. ENR connects diverse sectors of the industry with coverage that everyone needs about issues such as business management, design, construction methods, technology, safety, law, legislation, environment and labor. Additional information about ENR is available through its website at http://www.enr.com.



About Burns and Roe Group, Inc.

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe among the country’s top power design firms. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website http://www.roe.com.