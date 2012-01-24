EngineeringDegreeGuides.org Helps Individuals Choose Engineering Schools and Programs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2012 -- With so many options in the engineering sector, many high school and community college graduates are assessing schooling options with the help of EngineeringDegreeGuides.org. The Website provides information on engineering schools, obtaining an engineering degree online as well as degree programs, admissions requirements, tuition, and accreditation.



According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, engineering jobs across all specialties are expected to grow by 11 percent over the next six years. These statistics are not lost on recent high school and community college grads that are increasingly looking for solid career paths. The same can be said for mid-career path individuals looking to advance their careers. “We’ve seen a dramatic uptick in the number of new and continuing engineering students utilizing our Website guides to research engineering schools and specialties,” said the resource guide Website representative.



While specialties such as biomedical engineering, environmental engineering and civil engineering are poised for the greatest growth, the entire sector holds numerous specialties that are on the rise. Just a few that the Website mentions are chemical, civil, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering. There are also extra specialized engineering fields such as aerospace engineering, oceanic engineering, nuclear engineering, biomedical engineering, and environmental engineering.



The Website also provides detailed information for working engineers who are considering further education to advance their careers by obtaining a higher engineering degree online. Undergraduate and graduate degrees, four-year and online institutions and a list of degree programs are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the decision process for prospective engineering program students. “We try to provide the definitive explanation of the requirements and career trajectory possible with each program, degree and learning environment choice,” said the Website representative.



Choosing the right institution and program can be daunting, so the engineering degree guide Website goes through the important considerations one by one. Individuals should consider everything from tuition, reputation and location (if the individual foregoes an engineering degree online), to faculty, accreditation, study program opportunities and student population. Despite the improving economy in the U.S. choosing a career education path has never been more critical, and the more information that individuals have at their disposal, the better their ultimate decision will be,” said the Website representative. For more information, please visit http://www.engineeringdegreeguides.org/top-engineering-schools/



About EngineeringDegreeGuides.org

Engineering Degree Guides provides prospective engineering students and engineering professionals with reviews of the top ranked and online engineering degree programs. In addition the Website resource provides news, and information on engineering specialties, potential salaries and other engineering career path information. A comprehensive list of considerations for potential students when choosing a school and program is also covered.