Engineers Are Among the Least Happy in UK with Work-Life Balance Randstad CPE Reports

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Engineers are among the least happy professions in the UK when it comes to their work-life balance, according to research carried out by engineering specialist recruiter Randstad CPE.



A survey of 2,000 employees revealed that those working in utilities (94%) and insurance (90%) were most happy with their work-life balance, despite those sectors having some of the longest average working weeks in the UK. Those least happy with their work-life balance were accountants (42%) – yet accountants have a shorter average working week than the UK average. Just half (50%) of engineers were happy with their work-life balance, despite the profession having a shorter average working week than the UK average.



Randstad also compared the findings to the amount people in each sector were paid. The results suggest the amount people earn does not affect how happy they are with their work-life balance. For instance, those working in media and leisure are among the lowest paid in the UK, with average gross weekly earnings of £402.50 – yet these are some of the happiest sectors in the UK in terms of their work-life balance. By contrast, those working in financial services and accountancy earn far more than the national average, but are the least happy. Engineers earn well above the average weekly salary, yet are among the least happy with their work-life balance.



Owen Goodhead, managing director of engineering specialist recruiter Randstad CPE said, “We know work-life balance isn’t just about pay – but we know there’s more to it than just hours as well. Social workers aren’t motivated by high salaries, while employees in construction, insurance and IT all work longer hours than the national average. It appears employees in these sectors find their work particularly rewarding. It may also have a lot to do with the blending of work and personal lives. These people are passionate about their jobs and have a greater sense of integration between their professional and personal lives.”



SECTORS HIT HARDEST BY THE FINANCIAL CRISIS AND AUSTERITY MEASURES



Sectors hit by hardest by government austerity measures and the effects of the global financial crisis are less happy with their work-life balance – as are those working in white-hot industries. Professionals in engineering and rail are feeling overstretched, as are education and nursing professionals, along with those working in the financial services and accountancy sectors.



Owen Goodhead said, “Engineering professionals have been hammering away at The Shard for years and are now busy trying to finish Crossrail for 2018-19. 8,000 people are working across 40 sites to build 26 miles of new tunnels and stations and 14,000 people are needed in the project’s supply chain. HS2 will only add to the frenetic pace – rail and engineering specialists’ work-life balance is set to remain out of kilter.”



LONGER HOURS – HIDDEN BENEFITS



The destabilising of an employee’s work-life balance as a result of the recession may have hidden benefits. People who embarked on their careers after August 2007 have developed professionally as part of very lean teams compared to those who started in the previous six. This has pushed some employees into working longer hours but as teams have attempted to manage workloads on a reduced workforce, high-flying junior employees have taken on the work of more senior colleagues. They have upskilled rapidly, creating a new generation of hyper-talented, passionate professionals. A separate market intelligence report carried out by Randstad found that 70% of financial services professionals had stepped up to much more demanding roles through sheer necessity. The 'all-hands-on-deck' mentality created during the recession meant that 73% considered themselves to be working at a higher level than their job title suggested, and were looking for the recognition and reward that they believed their achievement deserved.



Owen Goodhead said, “’Accelerated learning’ in small teams with stretched staff can speed up development allowing passionate high flyers to shine and improve their promotion prospects. A lot of the best candidates we see – the top 15% – have seen their careers progress and gather speed, having worked in smaller, thinner, tighter teams. A new cohort is emerging in Britain’s workforce which, thanks to the financial crisis, has excellent experience – albeit, perhaps, at the expense of their work-life balance.”



