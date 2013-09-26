England Goes Red and White as Canterbury Unveil New Collection

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- The latest edition of the premium lifestyle clothing range, which honours the proud traditions of England Rugby, is inspired by the iconic ‘The Battle of the Roses: Yorkshire V Lancashire’ painting from the late 19th century.



Launched in time for another exciting season for the England team, the Canterbury England rugby kit and ‘1871’ collection takes inspiration from and replicates the heritage of the painting. Housed on the wall of the President’s Suite at Twickenham Stadium, the painting depicts a late 19th century tussle between Lancashire and Yorkshire, the two teams which dominated the game in its formative years.



Honouring the contribution of both teams to helping rugby become the popular sport it is today, the traditional red and white colours are brought together in the form of stripes, worn by the teams of the era, whilst drawing emphasis to the red rose, the traditional emblem of Lancashire.



The alternate shirt will be available in the ‘TEST’ edition, offering all the technical benefits required whilst playing rugby at the top level, alongside the ‘PRO’ version, giving the look and feel of a modern rugby jersey together with a looser fit, as well as the ‘CLASSIC’ edition, which combines the contemporary design with a traditional collared rugby shirt.



The premium ‘1871’ collection comprises a selection of traditional-styled classic rugby shirts in both iconic red and white stripes and solid colours, t-shirts, polo shirts. A strictly limited edition premium range, it is found in less than 20 stores throughout the UK. The pieces will be highly sought after, and represent a wardrobe ‘must-have’ for any England fan!



The collection complements the new England alternate kit, which was worn by current England scrum half, Richard Wigglesworth, in front of the painting which inspired its design.



Canterbury CEO, Chris Stephenson said:



“The Canterbury and England ‘1871’ collection is designed to reflect the rich heritage, style and tradition of England Rugby, and we’re sure fans will be delighted with our red and white collections, which honours the early powerhouses of the game”.



“This collection, together with the new alternate kit, is the perfect combination of style and function, helping to showcase that ‘England Is All’ whether you’re playing the game or simply supporting the team.”



Sophie Goldschmidt, Chief Commercial Officer, RFU said: “The ‘1871’ collection, and the alternate shirt which complements it, honours the proud traditions of rugby in this country, celebrating one of the most significant chapters of the history of the game which has shaped it into what it is today.”



About Canterbury

Canterbury has more than 100 years of history in rugby and has previously provided playing shirts to the New Zealand All Blacks, Australia, and Ireland. It is currently team kit supplier to England Rugby and South Africa as well as reigning Aviva Premiership champions Leicester Tigers, three times Heineken Cup winners Leinster and Cardiff Blues. Canterbury has been a keen supporter of grassroots and development level rugby for many years and currently supplies playing apparel to hundreds of school and club sides through the UK. . For more information visit www.canterbury.com



For further media information please contact:



Fay Silverthorne at GUNG HO fay@gunghoco.com 44 (0) 121 604 6366

Susannah Lee at GUNG HO susannah@gunghoco.com 44 (0) 121 604 6366

Tom Parker at GUNG HO tom@gunghoco.com 44 (0) 121 604 6366