England Might Be Just 270 Minutes Away from Euro 2012 Glory - Sporting Index

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Any spread supporters of England will have been delighted to see the side top Group D and with that avoid the current World and European Champions Further encouragement for spread buyers of the Three Lions’ win index is Wayne Rooney’s return and he grabbed the winner against Ukraine on Tuesday evening in Donetsk. Those spread punters looking to buy England’s win index against Italy might like to know that the side have failed to beat their next opponents in the previous three internationals.



Since Roy Hodgson has taken over as manager the Three Lions are unbeaten in five internationals and that will please those looking to buy their win index on Sunday. Spread sellers of England’s win index might point out that Cesare Prandelli’s side are unbeaten in the tournament to date and held Spain to a 1-1 draw in the opening Group C match.



Italy’s spread supporters may have seen that before the tournament the Italians lost their three internationals. Any spread betting enthusiasts looking at the match supremacy market might like to know that England’s two victories in the group stage were only by a one goal margin. While that is also the case for all England’s wins under the new management. Italy also failed to win two of their group matches as they drew twice with Spain and Croatia.



The total goals market will likely cause plenty of debate given Roy Hodgson’s propensity to opt for caution first. In England’s five matches in the Hodgson-era the side have scored just one goal per game in four contests, which will please total goal sellers.



Spread punters looking to buy total goals could highlight that England scored three times against Sweden in a 3-2 victory. Italy failed to score in the three warm-up fixtures for the Euros and spread sellers of total goals may also be aware that the Azzuri have averaged 0.7 goals from their past six internationals.



England have been disciplined so far in Ukraine and Poland and spread punters that enjoy a bet on the bookings index will be intrigued to note that England have only been shown five yellow cards at the competition.



Spread punters must look back through eight matches to find England’s last red card, which was Rooney’s dismissal against Montenegro. Italy have been far more aggressive in their opening games and spread buyers of the bookings index might have noticed that there were seven cautions in the Azzuri’s three openers. From Italy’s three Group D fixtures the average bookings make-up currently stands 62 points per game.



Spread bettors with an interest in Sporting Index’s ‘time of last match goal’ market may have seen that Mario Balotelli scored in the 90th minute against Ireland in the Azzuri’s last game and also that Vicenzo Montella scored a 90th minute winner when they last faced England in 2002.



