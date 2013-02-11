England Squad Choices for Match Against Ireland Still Uncertain, Say Members of UK Modelsport

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- An ankle injury which had prevented Tuilagi from participating in the England – Scotland game has now recovered. According to UK models male sports fans, Tuilagi is now competing with players Twelvetrees and Barritt for a start in the next match in Dublin. The pressure is high for Tuilagi, and today was his last chance to prove himself worth, during a double training session at the team’s grounds in Surry.



Mike Catt, England’s skill coach, remarked that the decision will not be an easy one, but it’s an honour to be making the choice at all. The three men each have their own unique skills, Uk Models London rugby fans point out, but Twelvetrees has been performing particularly well as of late, with the game against Scotland being a prime example of his talent. Tuilagi, on the other hand, has not played in almost a month, and as such, it’s hard to say whether he will be in fighting form for the next match.



Barritt is serving in the outside centre defence position at the moment, and Catt noted that this needs to remain the same during the upcoming match against Ireland, with Brian O’Driscoll and Jonathan Sexton on the opposing side. On the UK models forum, members commented on how well O’Driscoll has been played recently, particularly during the first half of Ireland’s match against Wales. This means that England need to perform at their absolute best, and only use their top players, in order to defeat their rivals.



Catt went on to say that he intends to make the team work on their attacking game, as well as defence – this strategy worked very well in the match against Scotland, the skills coach explained, as it allowed them to ‘starve’ the Scottish side of the ball, and therefore prevented them from ‘doing what they’re good at’.



Ben Morgan has not officially been ruled out by England for the Dublin match, despite the fact that the Gloucester player suffered a sprain ankle during the second half of the team’s most recent match; forty five minutes into the game, he limped away from the field. UK Models Manchester rugby fans believe that Morgan’s chances are not good, as he was spotted still walking with crutches and wearing a protective boot at the Surry team base when the team reconvened just a day ago. If he cannot play, James Haskell will most likely serve as his replacement, although users of UK Models iPhone app say there are rumours that Wasps’ Billy Vunipola might participate in the Dublin match. England rugby coach Stuart Lancaster will not be confirming the official line-up until this coming Friday.



Company: UK modelsport

Website: http://www.ukmodels.org.uk

Location: London

Contact: Paul Jerome / pauljerome6@gmail.com