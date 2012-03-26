England Still Number One Test Cricket Country - Sri Lanka Look at Defeat

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Despite the heavy defeat to Pakistan, England head into the series with Sri Lanka as spread favourites and as the number one Test side in the world.



Spread betting buyers of England’s series win index (25 pts per Test match won, 10pts for draw) will have been encouraged to learn that since July 2010 the hosts have won only once in 15 Test fixtures. England’s spread supporters will also be glad that a number of key performers for Sri Lanka have retired since they last met, including Muttiah Muralitharan and Sanath Jayasuriya.



Further support for spread bet enthusiasts looking to buy England’s series win index is that the Three Lions won the last series against Sri Lanka 1-0 in 2011. Overall England and Sri Lanka have met on 24 occasions and buyers of England’s series win index will be interested to hear that they have won nine times, lost six times and drawn the remaining nine contests.



There will be some concern for those buyers spread betting on England’s win index in the opening Test in that the Three Lions have been beaten four times in their eleven Test matches on Sri Lankan soil. The hosts won the most recent series in Sri Lanka 1-0 against their next opponents and England last won there in 2001. During that eleven year period the two nations have met for six Test matches and there have been four Sri Lankan victories and two draws, which will be well received by spread enthusiasts buying the host’s win index.



Spread sellers of England’s first innings total will be pleased to find that the side managed just 81 runs in their opening innings in their last Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle. In the two prior Tests of that series England scored 351 and 281 runs in their first innings, at an average of 238 for the three contests.



Sporting Index’s ton-up market often provides plenty of debate amongst spread enthusiasts and sellers of England’s spread will be hoping for a repeat of their last Test match in Sri Lanka that saw zero runs. In England’s recent 3-0 Test defeat to Pakistan the side failed to make a single century across the series.



Those spread bettors that like a bet on Sporting Index’s player performance markets may have taken note of some impressive England batting displays in the warm-up matches in Sri Lanka. Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott both scored centuries versus Sri Lanka Cricket Development XI. Stuart Broad’s bowling performance spread bet may be of interest after he took 3/69 having returned from injury.



