England's Euro 2012 Chances Damaged by Rooney Ban

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- As the reigning European and World Champions, Vicente del Bosque’s side are atop of the outright tournament index on Sporting Index and look the side to beat. Spread sellers of Spain’s outright index will be wishing that David Villa’s absence will prove a huge hindrance in their bid for a third consecutive international tournament triumph.



Those spread punters looking to take on Spain will be pleased to be made aware of the fact that Villa scored five of Spain’s seven goals in the 2010 World Cup and is their main threat upfront. Since the Premier League season came to its conclusion, England’s outright tournament index has been the hottest topic up and down the country.



Sellers of the spread may be aware that England have reached only one semi-final in their previous eight European championships and have been knocked out at the group stage four times in their last six European competitions. Spread buyers of England’s tournament index might be banking on form during qualification and international friendlies, where England have lost just twice in their last 16 games. Sporting Index’s tournament team goals is another popular market that will likely have spread bettors taking an interest in.



Spread buyers of Dutch tournament goals at the Euros will be encouraged to hear that they scored 37 times in qualifying, averaging 3.7 goals a game. Those spread bettors hoping to sell Holland’s total goals may like to note that both Robin van Persie and Klass-Jan Huntelaar were prolific for their respective domestic clubs, scoring 30 and 29 times during the English and German campaign.



However, spread sellers of Holland goals for the European competition will likely have seen that they are in a group with Germany and Portugal who only conceded seven and 12 goals in their ten qualifying games respectively. England finished top scorers in Group G with 17 goals and that will please spread buyers of the Three Lions’ tournament goals. The Three Lions’ averaged 2.1 goals per game during qualifying. England’s last European tournament was in 2004 and the side finished highest scorers in Group B, averaging 2.7 goals per game and that will be well received by spread buyers of England’s tournament goals in Poland and Ukraine. Wayne Rooney is banned for the opening two England matches and that might cause spread punters to debate selling England tournament goals.



Another interesting market that may catch the eye of spread betting fans is Sporting Index’s Total tournament goals market. Spread buyers of tournament total goals will be pleased to know that the last three European championships have averaged 80 goals in the tournament.



