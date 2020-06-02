English Language Training Market Status - COVID to Make Big Changes in Estimates

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- English language training is defined as a training given to a person about the English language in addition to his or her native language. English Language Training is concerned with the teaching and learning of English by those for whom English is a foreign/second/additional language. The market of the English language training is increasing due to increasing awareness of English language professiancy at the global level. Also rising trend of the English language as communication purpose is also increasing its importanceAccording to AMA, the market for English Language Training is expected to register a CAGR of 19.36% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Globalization of businesses, The staggering growth of emerging economies and High demand for vocational English training.



The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for Global English Language Training market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.



Analyst at AMA have minutely considered analysis of operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments ofkey and emergingplayers and how they are affected by COVID-19 and economic slowdown worldwide.



The Global English Language Training is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (English as a Foreign Language (EFL), English as a Second Language (ESL), English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) / English as an Additional Language (EAL), English for Academic Purposes (EAP), English for Specific (or Vocational) Purposes (ESP)), Application (Students, White-collar workers, Others)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The study also analyses the regulatory framework of the Global English Language Training Market to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



