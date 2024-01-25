English Learning Application Market Is Booming Worldwide : HelloTalk, Duolingo, Rosetta Stone, Lingvist

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global English Learning Application Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the English Learning Application market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Duolingo (United States), LinguaLeo (Russia), Rosetta Stone Ltd (United States), Memrise Inc. (United Kingdom), Grammarly Inc. (United States), Busuu (United Kingdom), AI Buddy, Inc. (United States), Edmodo (United States), HelloTalk (China), Lingvist (Estonia)



Scope of the Report of English Learning Application

The English learning application market is expected to rise during the forecasted period due to the acceptance of English language globally as it can be easily understood by people belonging to the various culture and language differences, the language can make them easily understand each other whether at a business environment or in any casual meetings. Due to the prevailing pandemic, people are engaging in acquiring new skills and activities, which is also driving the market. It offers fun learning by interactive games or mini-lessons for better English speaking and reading skills, especially for the children who are consuming application more, it improves their vocabulary and pronunciation.



On 7th April 2020, MyBuddy.ai, a virtual spoken English tutor for children, raised a $1 million seed investment from LETA Capital to meet sharp growth in demand for online education. Venture capital firm LETA Capital invested $1 million in MyBuddy.ai, a San Francisco-based EdTech startup that has developed an innovative app whose AI-voice virtual tutor is teaching spoken English to children around the world. MyBuddy.ai introduces a new way of how the generation of "digital natives" learns spoken English by offering them a virtual tutor in the form of a cartoon character â€" Buddy, the robot â€" powered by voice AI.



The Global English Learning Application Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Academic Institution, Business, Vocational Tests), Pricing Option (Free, Subscription {Annual, Monthy}), Device (Smartphones, Tablet, PC), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), End User (Children, Adults)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Availability of Free English Learning Application to Learn and Improve the Language

- Growing Digitalisation and Network Connectivity Worldwide



Market Drivers:

- The Prevalence of the English Language as it is Most Widely Spoken Language Worldwide

- Demand for the Faster and Efficient Language Learning Including Speaking, Writing and Reading



Market Trend:

- The Emerin Artificial Intelligent and Bot based English Learning Application

- Consumption of English Learning Application in Asia-Pacific



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



