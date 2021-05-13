English Learning Apps for Kids Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : AI Buddy, Busuu, Duolingo, FluentU

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global English Learning Apps for Kids Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. English Learning Apps for Kids Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the English Learning Apps for Kids. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Lingokids (Spain),Monkey Junior (Vietnam),AI Buddy, Inc. (United States),British Council (Unite Kingdom),Studycat Limited (Hong Kong) ,busuu (United Kingdom),Muzzy BBC (United States),Duolingo (United States),FluentU (Hong Kong),Memrise (United Kingdom),Berlitz (Japan)



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/92053-global-english-learning-apps-for-kids-market



Definition and Brief Overview of English Learning Apps for Kids:

Today, kids can learn English in many ways like going to English centers or home tutoring. With the introduction of AI in education one of the easiest ways is using English Learning Apps which are usually installed on mobile or tablet. It is now a new, exciting and effective way for kids to learn English. Learning English is no longer limited to boring textbooks or simple printed sentences as the English Learning Apps provide learners with a lot of colorful pictures, videos and songs. The pictures and entertaining phrase in the videos and songs keep the young learners inspired when listening and memorizing how new words are pronounced. Moreover, their speaking skills can be developed naturally because of often listening to the pronunciation that is totally recorded by native speakers.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global English Learning Apps for Kids Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Introduction of Artificial Intelligent and Bot based English Learning Application

Increasing Adoption of English Learning in Asia-Pacific



Market Drivers:

The Prevalence of the English Language as it is Most Widely Spoken Language Worldwide

Demand for the Faster and Efficient Language Learning Including Speaking, Writing and Reading



Opportunities:

Growing Digitalisation and Network Connectivity



The Global English Learning Apps for Kids Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (English Vocabulary, Listening, Reading), Operating System (Android, IOS, Windows), End-Use (Home, Schools), Subscription (Monthly, Annual)



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/92053-global-english-learning-apps-for-kids-market



Market Insights:

On 7th April 2020, MyBuddy.ai, a virtual spoken English tutor for children, raised a $1 million seed investment from LETA Capital to meet sharp growth in demand for online education. Venture capital firm LETA Capital invested $1 million in MyBuddy.ai, a San Francisco-based EdTech startup that has developed an innovative app whose AI-voice virtual tutor is teaching spoken English to children around the world.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

- Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

- Open up New Markets

- To Seize powerful market opportunities

- Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

- Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

- Assisting in allocating marketing investments



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global English Learning Apps for Kids Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the English Learning Apps for Kids market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the English Learning Apps for Kids Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the English Learning Apps for Kids

Chapter 4: Presenting the English Learning Apps for Kids Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the English Learning Apps for Kids market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, English Learning Apps for Kids Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/92053-global-english-learning-apps-for-kids-market



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global English Learning Apps for Kids market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global English Learning Apps for Kids market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global English Learning Apps for Kids market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.



Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enables clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com