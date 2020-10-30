English Proficiency Test Market Global Insights, Demand and Growth Opportunity 2020 to 2024

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Global English Proficiency Test Market Report 2020-2024



The English Proficiency Test was valued at USD 1440.70 Million in the year 2018.



Prominent Players in the global English Proficiency Test market are –



IELTS, TOEFL and others.



Over the recent years, English Proficiency Test has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of growing need of the candidates to speak English to access various opportunities, growing economic diversification, increasing globalization, increasing demand of English proficiency Test certificates by the multinational companies from the employees, growing immigration and international students in the foreign universities, up surging training programmes by the companies for the employees, growing awareness among people for English assessment. In addition, increasing urge to demonstrate the acquired abilities off the candidates have contributed to the growth rate of English Proficiency Test market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by Increasing disposable income, growing number of candidates studying abroad, growing awareness among the candidates regarding the conduction of the proficiency Tests coupled with employment opportunities in the foreign countries, etc.



Scope of the Report



-English Proficiency Test Market Size, Share & Forecast

-Segmental Analysis Standalone and Chained

- Chained/Organized English Proficiency Test Sizing, Growth, Forecast

-Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players

-Policy & Regulatory Landscape

-Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

-Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



