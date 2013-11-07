English Springer Spaniel Star, Maggie, Says 'Happy Howl-Idays' to Kids Around the World with Enchanting New Christmas Book

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Many people know the dog next door or the cute pooch across the street. However, English Springer Spaniel Maggie has barked her way into almost ninety countries and tens of thousands of homes thanks to a series of books inspired by her loving nature.



Owner Mari Campbell first launched the MaggieMooseTracks® brand in 2012 through a popular blog based around her life with Maggie. After growing into a series of children’s books aimed at helping youngsters develop good character and empathy, MaggieMooseTracks® now boasts merchandise, a jam-packed website and invites to chin-wag with celebrities.



The duo’s latest achievement is the release of MaggieMooseTracks® Christmas Star – an enthralling book that captures the holiday spirit of appreciating other cultures.



Synopsis:



Maggie spends her first winter in the forest. When Flint, the feral cat, celebrates Hanukah, Maggie wonders about her own holiday tradition. As the weather turns colder, Maggie and Flint try to find shelter. Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Beaver try to rescue Maggie’s friend Charlie when he falls into the raging river.



This adventure and more keep Maggie and her friends busy while she searches for the meaning of her Christmas tradition. Will she find it upon the Christmas star?



MaggieMooseTracks® Christmas Star is available now, from Amazon: http://amzn.to/1hu5c7W.



“This is so much more than a book – it contains pages that kids can color, drawing inspiration from the book’s stunning images, as well as pages where Maggie challenges them to develop their own creations,” says Campbell.



Continuing, “Above all, it’s a classic book that will teach young readers to appreciate others’ cultures while creating their own traditions. Parents will also appreciate its moralistic adventures and ability to become a vital keepsake for future generations. Everyone will be feeling Maggie's ‘pawsitive’ vibes long after the holiday season has drawn to a close!”



While 2013 has been a busy year for Maggie and Mari, 2014 promises to bring an infinite array of pawsabilities:



“We’ll have a MaggieMooseTracks® dinnerware set for kids available soon. The third book in the series, titled MaggieMooseTracks® Wolf Pack, is in the final stages of editing. Book 3 will be followed by MaggieMooseTracks® Humgator Tails, due to be released in the spring of 2014. There are also plans to translate our original book, MaggieMooseTracks® Making Friends into Spanish, in early 2014. The revised MaggieMooseTracks® Making Friends, Japanese edition, will be released alongside a bilingual Japanese webpage, also in early 2014. There’s so much going on and plenty of exciting things we cannot even announce yet!” Campbell adds.



To keep up with the latest news, view all of Maggie’s books and watch a series of MaggieMooseTracks® videos, visit: http://MaggieMooseTracks.com



Also, catch up with Maggie on Social Media:



Twitter – https://twitter.com/MaggieMooseTrks



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/pages/MaggieMooseTracks/152531348200369



About the Author: Mari Campbell

Mari Campbell isn't just wild about animals and all the lessons they can teach human beings in their lives, she's totally crazy about her English Springer, Maggie. As the founder of the award-winning blog, MaggieMooseTracks®, Campbell is now sharing both true and fiction adventure stories and lessons for life all centered on, and inspired by, her number-one canine companion and best friend, Maggie.



"With my MaggieMooseTracks® book series I want kids (and adults) to learn that ‘moose size pawsabilites are pawsable!’ Our slogan is ‘living life with moose size pawsabilities around the world’. In fact, we're read in over 87+ countries around the world,” says Campbell.



Read all MaggieMooseTracks® books in her adventure book series: Book 1, MaggieMooseTracks® Making Friends, Book 2, MaggieMooseTracks® Christmas Star, Book 3, MaggieMooseTracks® Wolf Pack due Jan. 2014, and Book 4, MaggieMooseTracks® Humgator Tails due Spring 2014. All books explore issues kids face in life and come with full color illustrations in a chapter book format. For more fun see Maggie & her friends on her website: www.MaggieMooseTracks.com