English Tutors Available from Tower of English Has Just Reached the 25,000 Mark

Tower of English, a website that is devoted to helping people find live, in-person English tutors, recently achieved a very impressive milestone. The site just reached 25,000 English tutor listings, which makes it the largest website that people can use in order to find English training providers on the internet.



Since it first launched in 1999, Tower of English has strived to assist people from all walks of life find English tutors in the United States. From families who have moved to the country and need to learn English as a second language to children who are struggling in school and need English lessons, the website offers invaluable help.



According to research, people who live in the United States and are able to speak English clearly and effectively tend to do better in school and also are more likely to be hired for better jobs. Living in a country where it is hard to understand what most people are saying can be frightening and stressful. By using Tower of English to find local help with English training, adults and children alike will be on their way to learning the language in no time.



Using the Tower of English website is easy; visitors to the site can visit at anytime to start the process of finding someone to help them with their English skills. A list of states and major cities is featured on the home page; clicking on any of the locations will bring people to multiple pages filled with posts from available English tutors.



For example, clicking on “California” takes visitors to a section devoted to English tutors who live in that state. Each available tutor’s listing is accompanied by a description of what English training services are available, as well as a thumbnail image of the person or business logo. Clicking on the “View Tutor” button will bring up even more details about the particular tutor, including what types of English lessons he or she offers, rate information, what cities can be serviced and the person’s email address.



People who use the Tower of English site may contact tutors directly in order to determine who might be the best fit for their English learning needs. As a bonus, the website also features an “English finder” on the home page for people who are not exactly sure what type of tutor would be the best fit for them.



About Tower of English

Online since 1999, Tower Of English prides itself on helping ESL learners meet their goals by providing means to contact tutoring providers with additional links to free resources for students that cannot afford private English Training. The site is very user-friendly, making it easy to find local English tutors. For more information, please visit http://www.towerofenglish.com