Enhance Christmas Sales with Submitinme's Customized Local Business Listings

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- The extra short Christmas shopping season adds to the woes of small businesses already dealing with chain stores who're pricing them out of the market. Submitinme presents great strategies that can arm any small business David against the Goliaths of the retail world.



"Yodle has recently released its First Annual Small Business Sentiment Survey where around 42% of business owners have stated that their primary concern is to find new customers. We can help them address this problem by taking their business to where these customers are," says a spokesperson for Submitinme.



And where exactly are these customers? Google Nielsen study claims that around 59% of customers locate businesses through their mobile phone. But unfortunately 9 out 10 small business owners either do not know or haven't given a thought about optimizing their business for mobile customers.



Map listings, GPS listings, local business directory listing, optimizing on site factors for local search, etc. are some of the ways through which business owners can reach out to local (mobile) customers.



Not just buying online, but mobile phones are influencing a wide variety of shopping behaviors, including, comparing product prices, checking review sites, checking and comparing coupons, researching products, etc. "Wouldn't it be great if your business shows up every time the customer performs one of the above actions?" adds the spokesperson.



Social media too can help to attract new customers. "One of our customers offered discounts to the best tweet or the best Facebook update of the week. But to do so, the Facebook and Twitter profile should be updated," he adds.



Business owners can choose from one of three packages, viz. Micro Biz, Small Biz and Medium Biz. To decide on the package that's best suited for them, the customer relations team can be contacted.



About Submitinme

Submitinme is an ISO 2008: 9001 company and a member of NASSCOM. They're an internet marketing company covering the entire gamut of online business including digital marketing, SEO, SMM, etc.



To know more, visit, http://www.submitinme.com/localSEO/local-business-marketing.aspx