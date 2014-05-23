Enhance Clinic Offering Services to Get Best Hair Fall Treatment in Kolkata at Competitive Prices

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Enhance Clinic offers the best services of hair fall treatment in Kolkata, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow etc. thus providing them at the most competitive prices. With the best team of highly experienced and knowledgeable doctors, they are able to provide a solution for each problem that the customers face. According to the studies, hair loss is caused by numerous reasons and among them, two reasons are non-cicatricial alopecia and cicatricial alopecia. Thus, they practice only the latest hair rejuvenating treatment such as, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) that helps to embrace one’s beauty naturally without any downtime.



Besides, while performing the treatment, patients’ blood is taken during the therapy that naturally and carefully helps to raise the hair count. With the commitment to provide a youthful appearance after the therapy, they prove their words true and thus set them apart from other companies all over. After the completion of treatment, one will surely get the best results at the most affordable prices.



Now clients can get the cost-effective treatment by the best surgeons for Liposuction in Kolkata only at Enhance Clinic. In addition, their highly experienced surgeons will first remove and loosen the fat from a specified area by using special instruments. Some of the body areas that can be reduced by this procedure are the hips, thighs, buttocks, abdomen, waist, back, cheek, jowls and neck, arms, upper torso, and others.



Talking about the Liposuction treatment, a spokesperson from Enhance Clinic mentions, “Liposuction is not a cure for obesity, neither is it a substitute for dieting. People with reasonably normal weight and healthy elastic skin, who want to get rid of extra localised fat in certain areas, reap the best results from this procedure. Healthy elastic skin has the capacity to shrink after the surgery. Though patients of any age may undergo liposuction, it is not usually done if the skin too loose in a particular area.”



About Enhance Clinics

Enhance Clinics is guided by Dr. Manoj Khanna, Chairman & world renowned Cosmetic & Hair Transplant Surgeon. They use state-of-the-art technology, with a panel of extremely qualified doctors and skin therapists. Their esteemed clients are well known film stars, cricketers & celebrities. Beauty with a medical approach defines them. Their dermatology/ aesthetic surgery and hair transplant procedures are under one roof.



For more information, please visit- http://www.enhanceclinics.in/