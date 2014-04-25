Enhance Clinics Is Now Recognized as One of the Leading Clinics for Hair Transplant in India

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Enhance Clinics is now among the top clinics to provide hair transplant in India. There are numerous reasons behind hair loss and the clinic’s knowledgeable doctors have subdivided them into two categories namely non-cicatricial alopecia and cicatricial alopecia. They practice the latest hair rejuvenating treatment named, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) which is an absolutely cost-effective treatment that helps to enhance the looks naturally. (Down time is 3 – 9 months)



In addition to the treatment, they use the patient's blood in the therapy that will naturally and safely increase the hair count and the elements that are processed from one’s blood stimulate hair growth when re-injected into their scalp. One will definitely have a youthful appearance after the therapy is completed.



Also, it is suggested to the patients that they should repeat this therapy as the results will be visible only after a total of 2-3 treatments that will be given in a time of 3-4 months. Once all the procedures are completed, one will surely see better results.



At Enhance Clinics, one will get the impeccable hair transplant solutions at the best prices. Talking more about hair transplant, a spokesperson from Enhance Clinics mentioned, “Hair transplantation is the most common cosmetic surgery procedure requested by male patients. Generally, baldness comes genetically and depending upon the severity, male baldness is classified into 7 different grades. Hair falls from the front and the center of the head, but even in the cases of extreme baldness, hair loss does not occur from the back and sides of the head, as these hair are permanent and are not influenced by the genes that cause baldness.” We have more than 4400 + satisfied clients like Harsha Bhogle, Arun Lal and many more.



About Enhance Clinics

Enhance Clinics is guided by Dr. Manoj Khanna, Chairman & world renowned Cosmetic & Hair Transplant Surgeon. They use state-of-the-art technology, with a panel of extremely qualified doctors and skin therapists. Their esteemed clients are well-known film stars, cricketers & celebrities. Beauty with a medical approach defines them. Their dermatology/ aesthetic surgery and hair transplant procedures are under one roof. Enhance Clinics is located in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Gurgaon. Helpline number: 8010066777



For more information, please visit http://www.enhanceclinics.in/