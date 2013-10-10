Enhance Your Beauty with Carefully Crafted Ornaments from Sai Vachan Creations Inc.

Brampton, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Shopping online through various Internet sources is the new trend followed by people of all gender and age. Purchasing goods and services through the Internet eliminates the need for paying higher prices for products, as a majority of the items listed online are offered at discounted and affordable rates. Sai Vachan Creations Inc. is a popular online store committed to providing different varieties of gold plated bangles, pendants, necklaces and other accessories. All the designer jewelry collections listed on the website saivachan.com are provided to customers at 5%, 10% and 20% discounts, which makes this online store a good quality but cheap alternative to other high-priced shops. Prospective online shoppers can confirm the availability of products by contacting the customer support team of this service provider.



The website saivachan.com features Kundan Necklaces, American Diamond Set, Polki Necklaces, Mala Sets, Kundan Pendant Sets, American Diamond Sets, Polki Pendant Sets, earrings, bracelets, rings, bangles and much more. The new arrival list consists of high End alloy Based Gold Plated American Diamonds Semi Precious Stones Necklace Set, Gold Plated Demi Precious Stones Bangles, Gold Plated Kundan Beeds Designer Bali Earrings, Gold Plated Real Uncut Kundan Stones Designer Necklace Set, Gold Plated Uncut real Kundan Stones Designer Chand Earrings, Gold Plated real Stones Designer Pendant mala Set, Silver based Gold Plated Kundan Beeds Designer Bracelets, and more. Customers are allowed to exchange any type of jewelry bought online from Sai Vachan Creations Inc. within 15 days. Jewelry and ornaments enhance the beauty of women, and with Sai Creations customers will get to experience the beneficial quality and significance of innovative designer jewelry as well.



The website says, “We offer free shipping on all orders above $150 if shipped within the US & Canada and above $300 if shipped to other countries for special and customized orders.”



White Gold Plated Ryon Stones Payal, Gold Plated Polki Stones Designer Jhumki Earrings, Silver Based Gold Plated American Diamonds Semi Precious Stones Earrings and Gold Plated Kundan Beeds Meena Back Designer Hath Phool are some of the best-selling products of Sai Vachan Creations Inc. Uniquely crafted custom design jewelry suiting all occasions is also available from this online store at competitive prices. Details of special ornaments, shipping, delivery, returns and gift vouchers can be accessed via the website saivachan.com.



To get more information about designer necklace sets, visit http://www.saivachan.com



About Sai Vachan Creations Inc.

Sai Vachan Creations Inc. is an online store offering a wide range of beautifully crafted necklaces, pendant sets, bridal jewelry, earrings, bangles, bracelets, rings and accessories. This online source is a one-stop shop for exquisite and unique designer ornaments.



Media Contact

Sai Vachan Creations Inc.

Contact: Mahima Madan, CEO

Address: 2120, North Park Drive (Torbram and North Park)

Unit-20, Brampton, Ontario L6S 0C9

Tel: +1 647 709 2650

Email: support@saivachan.com

URL: http://www.saivachan.com