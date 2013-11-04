Enhance Your Sensation with Honey Oil Flavor Vaporizer Pen

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Rasta Vapes introduces the newly designed Vhit Honey Oil Vaporizer Pen. This portable Vape pen is most convenient for long distance journeys. The availability of two atomizers allows continuous usage. All you need to do is to change the atomizer and start enjoying the clouds of smoke it is capable of producing. The unmatched essence of the honey oil provides the ultimate satisfaction to the user. The entire product is guaranteed to be manufactured out of standard material grade to ensure that only non toxic materials are provided.



This product is exclusively designed for honey oil compatibility only. Products such as dry herbs can damage the cartridge and should not be used as a refill. Those who are looking for a long lasting product can definitely try this one as the honey oil smoothly passes through to produce the smoke that you will love to enjoy and keep puffing whenever you like. Since honey oil becomes light and easily flows after melting there are no problems of clogging requiring almost no maintenance at all. Just remove the residue and keep enjoying.



The Honey Oil Vaporizer Pen comes is a complete kit beautifully packed in a stealth carry case along with all the necessary accessories such as the superbly efficient battery, atomizer, charger, rubber holder, oil container. The atomizers and other parts are also available for purchase at the Rasta Vapes. They also sell silicone based food grade non stick honey oil containers that you can purchase in case you require extra storage. These are non breakable and inexpensive products.



The product is reasonably priced at $39.95 that is much cheaper as compared to other forms of wax/bho based products. There are no extra shipping charges for people residing in the US. The average time taken to deliver the product may vary from 24 to 48 hours from the time of placing the orders. The bonus gift offer is available for this as well as all other products at Rasta Vapes. There are also loads of other thick oil vape products available on their site. The batteries provided are of the highest quality to ensure best performance after every single charging. All these products are guaranteed completely safe for health as opposed to tobacco smoking.



Company Profile: Rasta Vapes is one of the most promising organizations selling Honey Oil Vaporizer pen alongside many other vape products and accessories. Their outlet at Bay St. San Francisco is progressing with great intensity and they have won the recognition and customer confidence by virtue of their excellence in service providing and supply of first class and durable vaporizer pen based products. Considering the accomplishment of orders from long distance customers well in time they a now accepting the orders online through their website where the customers can view the entire product description, user instructions, find useful tips and much more. The products sold online are very affordable and they are also offering fabulous discounts apart from free shipping for US customers. See the Video Here!



For any sort of query please contact us at:

Contact: John Brown

Company: Rasta Vapes

Address: 1420 Bay St, San Francisco CA 94123

Website: http://www.rastavapes.com/

Email: sales@rastavapes.com

Tel. No.: 1-415-315-6042