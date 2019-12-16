Enhanced Blood Detection Techniques Enhancing the Growth of the Blood Group Typing Market at a CAGR of 9.5% over the Forecast Period

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- The Infinium Global Research analyzes the "Blood Group Typing Market (Techniques - Microarray, Massively Parallel Sequencing, Assay-based Techniques, and Other Techniques; Test Type - Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing, Antibody Screening, ABO Blood Tests, Cross-matching Series, and Antigen Typing; Products Type - Instruments, Services, and Consumables; End User - Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks, Hospitals, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global blood group typing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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Blood group typing enables the medical professional to identify the particular type of the blood of an individual. Blood group typing is depended upon the nature of and the occurrence of antigens in the red blood cells. Blood group typing is the crucial test that enables one to know the similarity of the donor with the receiver, during the blood transfusion or organ donation procedure. Enhancement in the blood detection technique increased the growth of the market.



The Rising Importance of Blood Group Typing Influencing the Growth of the Market



The blood group typing market will expand with a significant rate in the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to a significant rise in blood transfusion numbers. The increase in several blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma and blood-related diseases have increased the amount of blood transfusion and organ replacement. Wrong blood group and other blood component selection for the blood transfusion or improper identification of the similarities between donor and acceptor can generate an adverse immune response. The rising number of road accidents and trauma and an increasing number of blood tests for blood transfusion are also contributing to the growth of the market.



Moreover, the rising importance of blood group typing during pregnancy is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Blood group typing is essential during the time of pregnancy as it aid to prevent extreme anemia in the newborn baby. On the other hand, a lack of knowledge and trained experts can hamper the growth of the market. However, continuous demand for blood transfusion in various diseases will provide better opportunities to the market.



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The Hospital Segment Holds the Largest Market Share



Blood group typing market segmented based on techniques, test type, product type, and end-users. Based on products, the blood group typing market is segmented into instruments, services, and consumables. Based on the technique, the market is divided into microarray, massively parallel sequencing, assay-based methods, and other techniques. The test type segment is further sub-segmented into human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, antibody screening, ABO blood tests, cross-matching series, and antigen typing. Based on the end-user, the market can be sub-segmented into clinical laboratories, blood banks, hospitals, and other end users.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



Geographically, the blood group typing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Row. North America dominated the market and anticipated to hold the highest share of the market in the forecast period, followed by Europe. The presence of reimbursement policies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases is the factors supporting the growth of the market in these regions. A market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate in the forecast period. The presence of a large patient pool with blood-related diseases and increasing demand for blood transfusion are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market.



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Blood Group Typing Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the key players in the market are Quotient Limited, Immucor, Inc., DAY Medical SA, DIAGAST, Novacyt Group, Agena Bioscience, Inc., BAG Health Care GmbH., AXO Science, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Rapid Labs, and others.



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=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the blood group typing.



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=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.