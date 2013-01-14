Enhanced Digital PHR Features Added for Users of Award-Winning ZweenaHealth.com Platform

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Users of the award-winning ZweenaHealth.com online PHR platform can now enjoy a suite of new, improved personal health record services after a recent upgrade. ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information management and health information technology (Health IT) services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



Zweena already provides customers with industry-leading web-based PHR services. The latest upgrades and additions are meant to improve user experience and extend the scope of programs currently offered to Zweena customers. Zweena customers will now enjoy faster, more streamlined access to hosted services, as well as increased availability on mobile platforms. Mobile access to the Zweena platform and its services has also been significantly improved by the recent upgrade.



Zweena increasingly strives to improve its offering and platform for both caregivers and patients alike with the vision of one day offering the most comprehensive digital PHR service available anywhere.



"With the new upgrades to both services and the platform itself, Zweena users can expect even better PHR services and a more immersive user experience," says ZweenaHealth.com CEO John Phelan.



To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



About ZweenaHealth.com

ZweenaHealth.com empowers patients, their families and healthcare providers to get the best care and make the best health decisions proactively. Zweena achieves this by collecting patient medical records, assembling and storing them with Microsoft HealthVault, and delivering an online personal health record that is safe, private, and easy to access and share at any time, and from any place. Zweena provides you with an easy and structured way to access and store your personal health record, helping you to make sense of it all and always keeping your vital health information within reach during those critical moments in life.