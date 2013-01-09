Enhanced Forecasts from the Essex Weather Centre

Chelmsford, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- The Essex Weather Centre announce today upgrades to their web site with enhanced weather forecast and weather advisories for 45 towns and cities across Essex. The new weather forecasts incorporate road surface temperatures, county council gritting information and expert commentary from their in-house team of forecasters and meteorologists. The Essex Weather Forecast will tell the user everything they need to know about the weather in their local town for today, tonight and tomorrow.



The Essex Weather Centre team believes in making it easy for individuals to view the weather, which is why they went ahead with the recent upgrades to improve accessibility on mobile and handheld devices. On their web site, users will also find live traffic cameras, a current weather report and extended weather outlook for up to 30 days in the future.



Live Traffic Cameras



The live traffic cameras will give the user an idea of what the traffic and weather conditions are across Essex. The user can select various cameras and they will refresh automatically.



Current Weather Report



On the weather report page, real-time temperature, wind speed and cloud cover information is reported by official Met Office weather stations throughout the UK. Improvements to the rainfall radar animation enable the user to pin-point the exact location of thunder and hailstorms.



Extended Weather Outlook



The extended weather outlook summaries expected weather conditions that may occur over the next 30 days across the United Kingdom. These forecasts are included under license from the Met Office and represent significant improvements over previous graphical model output.



The Essex Weather Centre is the official weather forecaster for the county of Essex. Since launch in July 2009, the web site has served over 4.7 million visitors and has a following in excess of 25,000 on Twitter.



