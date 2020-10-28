Enhanced Performance Along with Mass Customization Drives Eco-Friendly Straws Market Growth.

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- A recent market report published by FMI on the eco-friendly straws market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Eco-friendly Straws Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12573



Market Taxonomy



The global eco-friendly straws market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.



By Material



Paper

Virgin Kraft Paper

Recycled Paper

Pasta

Glass

Bamboo

PLA

Metal



By Product Type

Straight Straw

Printed

Non-Printed

Flexible Straw

Printed

Non-Printed



By Width/Diameter



< 7mm

7 – 10 mm

10 – 15 mm

> 15 mm



By Distribution Channel



Manufacturers (Direct Sales)

Distributors

Retailers

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Discount Stores & Warehouse/Wholesale Clubs

E-retail



By End Use



Food Service

Hotels & Restaurants

Bars & Lounges

Cafes & Fast Food Outlets

Cinemas

Airline & Railway Catering

Institutional

Educational

Healthcare

Corporate

Household



By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report begins with the executive summary of the eco-friendly straws market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global eco-friendly straws market, along with key facts about eco-friendly straws market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the eco-friendly straws market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about eco-friendly straws market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the eco-friendly straws market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Trends



It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global market.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors



This chapter highlights various factor associated with enhancing the market growth.



Chapter 05 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This section explains the global market volume (units) analysis and forecast for the eco-friendly straws market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical eco-friendly straws market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).



Chapter 06 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market - Pricing Analysis



This section highlights the average pricing analysis of eco-friendly straws market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.



Chapter 07 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the eco-friendly straws market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical eco-friendly straws market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and opportunity analysis for the future.



Chapter 08 – Market Background



This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of eco-friendly straws market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the eco-friendly straws market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis. Further, this section includes a comprehensive study of impact of COVID-19 on the global eco-friendly straws market.



Chapter 09 – COVID-19 Impact



This chapter provides impact of COVID-19 on the global Eco-friendly straws market. This includes conservative, most likely, and optimistic scenario of the global market for year 2019-2020.



Chapter 10 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Material



Based on material, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented into paper, pasta, glass, bamboo, PLA and metal. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 11 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Product Type



Based on product type, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented as straight straw and flexible straw. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 12 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Width/Diameter



Based on width/diameter, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented as < 7mm, 7 – 10 mm, 10 – 15 mm and > 15 mm. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 13 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Distribution Channel



Based on distribution channel, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented as manufacturers, distributors, retailers and e-retail. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 14 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By End Use



Based on end use, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented as food service, institutional and household. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 15 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region



This chapter explains how the eco-friendly straws market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa and Oceania.



Chapter 16 – North America Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America eco-friendly straws market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of eco-friendly straws market.



Chapter 17 – Latin America Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America eco-friendly straws market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the eco-friendly straws market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.



Chapter 18 – Europe Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the eco-friendly straws market based on material, product type and end use in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Poland, U.K., BENELUX, Russia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Czech Republic are included in this chapter.



Chapter 19 –South Asia Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the South Asia eco-friendly straws market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the eco-friendly straws market in leading countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia.



Chapter 20 –East Asia Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the eco-friendly straws market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.



Chapter 21 – Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This chapter provides information about how the eco-friendly straws market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 - 2030.



Chapter 22 –Oceania Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



In this section, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of eco-friendly straws market in the Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period of 2020-2030.



Chapter 23 – Eco-friendly Straws Market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast



This chapter provides information about how the eco-friendly straws market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Germany, U.K., China, India, and South Africa across the regions during the forecast period 2020 - 2030.



Chapter 24 – Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the eco-friendly straws market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12573



Chapter 25– Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the eco-friendly straws market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Huhtamaki Oyj., Biopac (UK) Ltd., Sulapac Oy, The Paper Straw Co, Vegware Ltd., Hello Straw, The Blue Straw, JOVAMA, The Great British Paper Straw Company, Wilbistraw, SAS OSTONE, EVOQ Sp. z o.o., TIPI STRAWS, Stroodles, and Papearth.



Chapter 26– Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the eco-friendly straws market report.



Chapter 24 – Research Methodology



This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the eco-friendly straws market.