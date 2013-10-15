Enhanced Possibilities for Effortless Zen Cart to Magento Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Cart2Cart - an automated shopping cart migration service announced the most straightforward way of Zen Cart to Magento migration with no coding skills necessary.



Cart2Cart Team works hard to meet all the customers needs and make data transfer even faster and swifter. Recently were developed several features that will make the process of migration considerably easier. Cart2Cart comprises migration of products, customers and even order history. Apart from this store owners will have a possibility to expand migration opportunities with the help of additional options.



Magento Multi-Store Migration



Magento shopping cart provides a possibility to create several online stores and manage them from one admin panel. It is a really demanded feature especially for large businesses. Cart2Cart supports migration to multiple Magento stores and provides a possibility to migrate several Zen Cart stores to one Magento multi-store. What are main reasons for Magento multi-store migration:

1. manage different online stores from one back end.

2. assign diverse stores to one web site and set store views.

3. set up different prices for the same products in diverse stores.

4. specify different root categories to each feature catalogs in different languages.



Enhanced Opportunities With Additional Options



Cart2Cart provides an opportunity to transfer products, reviews, product categories, manufacturers, taxes, customers and orders to a desirable Magento store with 100 % uptime. The migration doesn’t influence the speed of an online shop on the server and can be performed in a few easy steps. Furthermore, store owners will be able to enhance migration possibilities with the help of additional options, which include:



- Clear current data on Magento store before migration. With this option, store owners will be able to delete products, categories, customers, orders, images. The test data may also be deleted.

- Create product variants based on combinations of their attribute values. Cart2Cart provides a possibility to transform simple products from Zen Cart into configurable product variants on Magento store. Configurable products will be created with up to 1000 simple products.

- Strip HTML from category and product names and descriptions. All HTML tags will be stripped from category and product names. For instance, “Some Product Name” on Zen Cart will be migrated like “Some Product Name” to Magento store.

- Skip product thumbnail images migration. If product thumbnail pictures are the same as large images, e-merchants will be able not to migrate them. It will prevent data duplication.

- Preserve order IDs on Target Store. For example, order ID #67 will be displayed on Magento as order ID #67. It will make store administration more convenient.

- Migrate images in product descriptions to a desirable Magento store. With this option, store owners will be able to transfer images from product descriptions.



More Benefits With Support Service Package



It is a common situation when e-merchant and doesn’t have enough time to perform migration. For that reason, Cart2Cart created several Support Service Packages to give a helping hand. They include migration of a specified number of entities, which depends on a package, full technical support, pre migration validation, personal account manager, target cart installation, migration results validation and a lot more. So, e-merchants will get more benefits and full assistance while Zen Cart to Magento migration.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated shopping cart migration service, which allows to migrate all products, customers and orders from platform to another effortlessly. Currently service supports migration from and to over 45 shopping carts. The main goal of Cart2Cart is to make data migration flawless for any users, whether they are newbies in e-Commerse or experienced e-merchants.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com