Enhanced Start Menu Software DMmenu to Manage macOS Better

In the new version of the software, the functions and performance is improved. The functions can work better and more stably. As a reliable Windows style start menu for Mac, DMmenu is improved to help Mac users with better quality.



The software is dedicated to providing a reliable and effective software for Mac optimization. With enough functions, it's able to do many things on Mac, like access the most common locations/utilities, free space, remove apps, manage switches/disk/startup items, and so on.



The interface and layout of the software is nearly the same as Windows start menu. For a user who is recently converted from Windows to Mac will find it's familiar. Also, the new version is still very simple and it's designed to works better with the new macOS Big Sur.



With the new version of the software, users can format hard drive in macOS Big Sur in an easier way. The apps can format hard drive with the desired and selected file system very fast. The operation is very simple and only a few clicks needed in this app.



